Mahesh Babu Siblings: A Glimpse into the Actor’s Family Life

Mahesh Babu is an Indian actor, producer, media personality and philanthropist who primarily works in Telugu cinema.

He was born on August 9, 1975 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu to legendary Telugu actor Krishna and his wife Indira.

Mahesh made his acting debut as a child artist at the age of 4 in the 1979 film Needa, and went on to act in 8 other films as a child actor.

In addition to acting, he is also a producer and philanthropist.

Mahesh owns the production house G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and is associated with Rainbow Hospitals as their goodwill ambassador.

Siblings

Mahesh has four siblings including Ramesh Babu who is a film producer and actor while his elder sister.

The actor’s other siblings are Padmavathi, Manjula Swaroop and Priyadarshini, his younger sister who is married to actor Sudheer Babu.

Mahesh is the fourth of the five children born to actor Krishna and his wife Indira.

Career

Mahesh began his career as a child artist at the age of 4 in the 1979 film Needa, later appearing in 8 more films as a child actor.

His debut as a lead actor came in 1999 with the film Rajakumarudu, where he won the Nandi Award for Best Male Debut, marking the start of his successful journey as a leading actor in Telugu cinema.

Over the years, Mahesh has starred in over 25 films, becoming one of the most prominent figures in Indian cinema.

Some of his notable films include Murari, Okkadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, showcasing his versatility and box office appeal.

Beyond acting, Mahesh has diversified into film production with his own production house, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

He is also recognized for his philanthropic endeavors, allocating a significant portion of his earnings to charitable causes, exemplifying his commitment to giving back to society.

Awards and accolades

Mahesh has won a total of 25 awards and received 34 nominations over the course of his illustrious career.

He has the distinction of winning the most Nandi Awards, the highest film honor in Andhra Pradesh, with 9 wins.

Mahesh also has the second highest number of Filmfare Awards South for Best Actor – Telugu, with 5 wins, trailing only the legendary Chiranjeevi.

Other major accolades include 4 SIIMA Awards (South Indian International Movie Awards), 3 CineMAA Awards and 1 IIFA Utsavam Award.

Some of the specific films and performances that have earned him these prestigious honors include Raja Kumarudu for which he won the Nandi Award for Best Male Debut, as well as Okkadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Srimanthudu, for which he won various Filmfare and CineMAA Awards.