Gui Santos Siblings: Get to Know Gabriel Santos

Gui Santos is a professional basketball player currently with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League, on assignment from the Golden State Warriors.

Drafted 55th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, he has a height of 6’6″ and weighs 185 lbs.

Santos began his career with Minas in Brazil, where he excelled before moving to the NBA.

He has averaged 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds in the current G League season. He also represented Brazil at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Siblings

Gui has one sibling, a brother named Gabriel Santos.

Both of their parents were professional basketball players, which likely influenced Gui’s athletic career.

He was born in Brasília, Brazil, and has gained recognition for his performance as a small forward in the NBA and G League.

College career

Santos began his basketball journey at Estácio de Sá University in Brazil, where he played for the university’s competitive basketball program.

During his time there, he developed his skills and gained valuable experience against other talented athletes.

While specific statistics from his college career may not be widely documented, Santos was recognized for his scoring ability, versatility, and defensive skills, which helped him stand out among his peers.

NBA career

In 2022, Santos declared for the NBA Draft and was selected 55th overall by the Golden State Warriors.

This selection indicated the team’s interest in his potential as a promising young talent.

Following the draft, Santos was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors.

This move allowed him to gain professional experience while still being part of an NBA organization.

As a small forward standing 6’6″, Santos is known for his athleticism, ability to shoot from distance, and defensive versatility.

He has been working on improving his ball-handling and playmaking skills to become a more complete player.

In the G League, he has shown promise with averages around 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game during the 2022-2023 season.

These numbers reflect his ability to contribute both offensively and defensively.

The G League serves as an important platform for young players like Santos to develop their games, gain confidence, and adapt to the pace of professional basketball.

As he continues to refine his skills in this environment, there is potential for Santos to earn more playing time with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

In addition to his club career, Santos has represented Brazil in international competitions, which further enhances his experience and exposure on a global stage.

Accolades

Santos has earned several accolades throughout his basketball career, particularly during his time in college and early professional years.

While playing for Estácio de Sá in Brazil, he was recognized for his scoring abilities and defensive skills, earning a spot on the All-Conference team, which highlighted his talent among peers.

In addition to his college achievements, Santos was named the NBB Sixth Man of the Year during the 2021–22 season, averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

He was also selected for the Nike Hoop Summit World Team in 2021, showcasing his potential on an international stage.

As for his professional career in the NBA, Santos has not yet received major awards due to being in the early stages of his career.

However, his performance in the G League has drawn attention, and he was named to the G League’s inaugural Next Up Game for the 2022–23 season.