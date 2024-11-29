Cam Thomas Siblings: Getting to Know Shaniece Collins

Cameron Thomas is a professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

He has emerged as a scoring leader, averaging 24.7 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game this season, marking career highs across the board.

However, he will miss 3-4 weeks due to a left hamstring strain sustained during a recent game against the Golden State Warriors.

Thomas was drafted 27th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft after a standout college career at LSU.

Siblings

Cam has one older sister named Shaniece Collins.

While there is limited public information about her, she has been supportive of Cam’s basketball journey.

Cam was raised in Virginia by his mother, Leslie Thomas, after being born in Yokosuka, Japan.

College career

Thomas played college basketball for the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers during the 2020-21 season, where he had an outstanding freshman year.

He averaged an impressive 23.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, making him one of the top scorers in college basketball.

Known for his scoring prowess, Thomas excelled in isolation situations and demonstrated a strong ability to create his own shot.

His offensive skills included a smooth shooting stroke, adept ball-handling, and the capacity to finish at the rim.

His remarkable performance earned him several accolades, including a spot on the All-SEC First Team and the NABC All-District Team.

Additionally, he was recognized as a finalist for the Jerry West Award, which is given to the nation’s top shooting guard.

NBA career

After one season at LSU, Thomas declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, opting to pursue a professional career rather than return for his sophomore year.

He was selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 27th overall pick in the draft.

Thomas made his NBA debut on October 19, 2021, and throughout his rookie season, he showcased his scoring ability off the bench.

One of the highlights of his rookie season came when he scored 46 points against the Washington Wizards on January 15, 2022.

As he progressed through his first few seasons in the NBA, Thomas continued to develop his game, improving not only as a scorer but also as a playmaker and defender.

His ability to perform under pressure has made him a valuable asset for the Nets.

In the current season (2023-2024), Thomas has taken on a more significant role within the Nets’ offense, averaging around 24.7 points per game along with contributions in assists and rebounds.

His scoring ability has been critical for the team, especially during games where other stars are sidelined.

As of late November 2024, Thomas is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to a left hamstring strain sustained during a game against the Golden State Warriors.

Accolades

During his college career at LSU, Thomas achieved several notable accolades that highlighted his exceptional skills on the basketball court.

He was named to the All-SEC First Team and the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2021, recognizing him as one of the top players in the Southeastern Conference.

Additionally, he earned a spot on the SEC All-Tournament Team and was recognized as the USA Today SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Thomas also received national recognition, being selected for the USA Today Second Team All-American and earning an AP Honorable Mention All-American nod.

He was named to the CollegeInsider.com Kyle Macy Freshman All-America Team and was part of the All-Louisiana First Team, where he was also honored as both the Louisiana Player of the Year and Louisiana Freshman of the Year.