Nic Claxton Siblings: All About Chase Claxton

Nicolas Devir Claxton is a professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

He was drafted 31st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft after playing college basketball at Georgia.

Recently, he signed a four-year, $100 million extension but may still be a trade candidate as the Nets rebuild.

In the current season, he averages 9.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.

Siblings

Nic has one younger brother, Chase Claxton, who plays Division I basketball for the Winthrop Eagles.

Their father, Charles Claxton, is a former professional basketball player who played briefly in the NBA and has influenced both sons’ basketball careers.

College career

Claxton played college basketball for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2017 to 2019.

In his freshman year, he participated in all 36 games, starting in 19 of them.

During this season, he averaged 3.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

His defensive skills began to emerge, as he recorded multiple blocks and steals throughout the year.

By his sophomore year, Claxton had established himself as a key player for the Bulldogs, starting in all 30 games.

He significantly improved his statistics, averaging 13.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.

NBA career

After two successful years at Georgia, Claxton declared for the NBA Draft and was selected by the Brooklyn Nets as the 31st overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

In his rookie season, Claxton made his NBA debut on November 10, 2019.

He played in 15 games during the regular season, averaging 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, although his season was limited by injuries.

In the following season, Claxton’s role expanded significantly as he played in 47 games, averaging 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

He became known for his shot-blocking ability and athleticism, earning more minutes as he developed into a reliable contributor off the bench.

The 2021-22 season marked another step forward for Claxton, who averaged 8.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and a career-high 1.1 blocks per game.

His improved offensive skills and defensive presence made him a pivotal part of the Nets’ rotation.

The 2022-23 season was particularly notable for Claxton as he enjoyed a breakout year, averaging 12.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and leading the league with an impressive average of 2.5 blocks per game.

His performance solidified his reputation as one of the top defensive big men in the league, and he played a crucial role in the Nets’ defensive schemes while gaining recognition for his ability to guard multiple positions.

In July 2023, Claxton signed a four-year contract extension worth approximately $100 million with the Brooklyn Nets, reflecting the team’s confidence in his potential and value as they continue to build their roster around him.

Awards and accolades

Claxton has received several awards and accolades during his basketball career.

In the 2022-23 NBA season, he was recognized for his defensive prowess, finishing ninth in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Additionally, he placed fifth in the Most Improved Player voting that same year, highlighting his significant development as a player.

During his college career at the University of Georgia, Claxton was named to the All-SEC Second Team in 2019, showcasing his impact in the Southeastern Conference.