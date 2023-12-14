Canada Issues Travel Advisory Against Kenya Over Blackouts

Canada Wednesday issued a travel advisory warning to its citizens travelling to Kenya.

In the alert, Canada warned its citizens to avoid four areas in the country, including four estates in Nairobi County.

Nairobi County, Canada advises its citizens to avoid; Eastleigh, Kibera, Mathare and Pangani. The other areas are Turkana, Marsabit, Tana River, Kilifi, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Lamu counties.

In the alert, Canada also urged its citizens to be extra vigilant and avoid carjackings, robberies and kidnappings, especially in major cities like Nairobi and Mombasa.

“Be especially vigilant during religious holidays, sporting events and public celebrations. Terrorists have carried out attacks during these events,” the warning read in part.

Canadians were also advised of the frequent national power outages that have plagued the country in recent times.

According to the travel advisory, the blackouts have also been a key factor in the amount of criminal activity in the country.

Kenya has experienced three major power blackouts in the past year alone. There are plans for power rationing.

“You are advised to plan accordingly and follow the instructions of the local authorities,” the security alert added.

Other vices foreigners have been warned about include fraud, road accidents and spiked food and drink.

Canada is the second country to issue such a warning in a week. The United Kingdom (UK) recently issued a similar warning to its citizens.

The UK warned its citizens against travelling to six regions highlighted as key targets for terrorist groups. It also warned them against visiting crowded areas such as shopping centres, which have been targeted before.

Some of the areas highlighted by the UK were the Kenya-Somalia border, Eastern Garissa, Mandera, Tana River County, Lamu County and the coast between Tana River and Galana River.