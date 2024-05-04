Candace Cameron Bure Siblings: Inside the Complex World of the Camerons

Candace Cameron Bure is an American actress and talk show panelist, best known for portraying D.J. Tanner on the sitcom Full House and its sequel series Fuller House.

She was born on April 6, 1976 in Panorama City, Los Angeles, California.

Candace began acting as a child, appearing in shows like St. Elsewhere, Growing Pains and Who’s the Boss? Her most prominent role was as D.J. Tanner on Full House, which she played from 1987 to 1995.

She reprised the role of D.J. Tanner on the Full House sequel series Fuller House from 2016 to 2020.

Candace has also acted in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, including the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series.

In addition to acting, she has written several books, including the New York Times bestseller Reshaping It All. She is a Christian and has spoken about her faith being central to her life and marriage.

Candace has been married to former NHL player Valeri Bure since 1996 and they have three children together.

Siblings

Candace has three siblings.

Her older sister, Bridgette Cameron, is also an actress known for roles in shows like Full House and Growing Pains.

Melissa Cameron, her younger sister, has a lower profile in the entertainment industry compared to Candace and Bridgette.

Kirk Cameron, her younger brother, is a former child actor famous for his role in Growing Pains.

He has transitioned into Christian evangelism and acting in faith-based films, often expressing conservative political and religious views that differ from Candace’s more moderate stance.

All three siblings have been involved in acting, with Candace achieving the highest level of fame among them.

Their shared background in show business likely contributes to their close family dynamic.

Career

Candace’s career is multifaceted and includes various accomplishments.

She gained fame as D.J. Tanner on the popular sitcom, Full House, from 1987 to 1995 and reprised her role in the sequel series, Fuller House, from 2016 to 2020.

Additionally, Candace has acted in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, including the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series.

As an author, she has written books like Reshaping It All and Balancing It All, which have been well-received by audiences.

Candace’s entrepreneurial ventures include co-founding Candy Rock Entertainment, a production company focused on creating family-friendly content and being involved in the wine business through Bure Family Wines.

Candace is also known for her charitable work and advocacy for causes she believes in, showcasing her commitment to giving back.

Her career exemplifies versatility, from her acting success in beloved TV shows to her ventures in writing, entrepreneurship and philanthropy, making her a well-rounded and influential figure in the entertainment industry.

Personal life

Candace has been married to Valeri Bure, a former NHL hockey player, since 1996.

Valeri Bure is a retired hockey player who played in the NHL for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2005, and is a two-time Olympic medalist, winning silver in 1998 and bronze in 2002 while representing Russia.

Candace and Valeri met in 1994 when Candace’s Full House co-star Dave Coulier introduced them at a charity hockey game.

Candace and Valeri have three children together – daughter Natasha, born in 1998, and sons Lev, born in 2000, and Maksim, born in 2002.

Natasha has followed in her mother’s footsteps and pursued acting, appearing in Hallmark Channel movies and episodes of Fuller House.

Lev graduated from Liberty University with a degree in biblical and theological studies, and has worked for the family’s winery.

Maksim, the youngest, played hockey in high school and is now attending Liberty University.

Candace has spoken about the importance of family and maintaining a healthy marriage with Valeri, including the role of intimacy in their relationship.