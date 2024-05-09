Candidates Shortlisted for PSC CEO Position

The Public Service Commission (PSC) announced eight shortlisted candidates for the position of Secretary/Chief Executive Officer.

They include Sylvester Odhiambo Obong’o, Gababo Dido Jillo, Christopher Leparan Tialal, Joan Machayo, Juliana Nashipae Yiapan, Paul Famba, Mahat Osman Shale (PWD) and Bahati Keranga Mwita.

The commission will hold interviews with the candidates on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, from 9am to 4:30pm at the Commission House, Harambee Avenue.

Obong’o will be the first interviewee while Mwita will close for the day.

“Candidates should be at the venue at least 15 minutes before the starting time,” PSC chairperson Anthony Muchiri said.

They are required to carry along the original documents of their ID cards, academic and professional certificates and transcripts, and any other supporting documents and testimonials.

Additionally, they should produce the current and valid clearance from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), a registered credit reference bureau and a police clearance certificate.

The candidates are also required to produce a printed online self-declaration application acknowledgment receipt or self-declaration form duly stamped for the job application by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Further, they are expected to carry a letter of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University Education (CUE) for candidates who possess degrees from foreign universities and a recommendation from relevant professional bodies and associations – where applicable.

The public has been invited to participate in the process on or before May 20, 2024.

The Commission invited qualified persons to apply for the position in the print media and PSC website on April 3, 2024.

The move follows the retirement of long serving PSC CEO Dr. Simon Rotich. Muchiri made the announcement in an internal memo dated April 3, 2024 and named Remmy Mulati as the acting CEO.

“This is to inform you that following the expiry of the Contract for Dr. Simon Rotich, the Commission has declared a vacancy and advertised for the position of Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer,” he said.

He said pending the recruitment of a Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Remmy Mulati, the current Deputy Commission Secretary (Corporate Services) has been appointed to act in the position of Secretary/ CEO with effective from 3rd April, 2024.

“In this position, he will also be the Accounting Officer, Authorized Officer and the Head of the Commission Secretariat consistent with Section 15(6) of the Public Service Commission Act.”

Rotich left the service after attaining his mandatory retirement age. Rotich was a career administrator with over 30 years of progressive experience, having worked in various capacities in the public service.

He was appointed Commission Secretary/CEO on August 1, 2019.