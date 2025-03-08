Cane cutters attacked as skirmishes escalate along Kisii-Transmara border 

Some farm hands were injured Friday as ethnic violence escalated from Kiango into Mosocho areas in South Mugirango along the Kisii-Transmara border.

Those injured had been recruited to cut cane at a farm in Enosaen area, in Transmara West Sub-County, Narok County, witnesses and police said.

Some fled into the vast sugarcane farms to evade attacks from marauding youth armed who attacked.

One person suffered injuries, officials said.

He sustained minor injuries to the head, legs and hands and has already been discharged from hospital.

The skirmishes were particularly intense at Mosocho area, a restive region stretching from Geteri, Nyamaiya and Kenoria villages in South Mugirango .

Master Ondara, a resident said the skirmishes escalated into the region Thursday morning.

By Saturday, more lorry loads of police deployments were sent to the area to stem a blood shed.

“Intense fighting was especially witnessed throughout yesterday before police stepped in and separated them,” Ondara told journalists.

A few cane farms were set ablaze.

At Kiango, Kenyenya Deputy County Commissioner William Bet said the skirmishes had begun to slow down.

“There were isolated moments of tension but security deployed are managing the situation well,” he said.

The lull allowed some harvesting of dry crops along the border, he said.

“There was work going on at the farms as respective farm owners removed their yields without any hiccup,” stated Bett.

Meanwhile, business across the two communities has been affected drastically as the fighting between the youth went on along the border.

There was still little economic activity especially at Kiango, Nyagenke and now Nyamaiya areas with tension still growing.

Bodabodas who ferry passengers across the towns between both sides have stopped crossing the borders.

On Saturday there were unconfirmed reports of houses being broken into and ransacked especially at Sakagwa township in Transmara.

Some houses were reportedly torched.

Ontengeri and Oltare and Ntuga villages were also ransacked, a local reported .

The village towns are often patronized by farmers.

Many have since fled back home following the skirmishes across the border.

Transmara West Deputy County Commissioner Charles Masua did not pick calls.