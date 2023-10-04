Capital FM Relocates From Lonrho House to Two Rivers Mall

Capital FM is relocating from Lonrho House in Nairobi’s Central Business District to the Two Rivers Mall.

The radio station which has been situated at Lonrho House since its inception in 1996 will set up shop at the mall from Saturday.

“This is a strategic move and we are excited to move to Two Rivers Mall, where we will be broadcasting from,” said Feisal Baghazal, the station’s Managing Director.

Read: Capital FM Speaks Out Following Frequency Revocation by CA

“The move promises a fresh and engaging experience for both the station and its audience, as it steps into a new chapter in its broadcasting journey at this prime location.”

The station was the first privately owned FM station in the country.

“Over the years, Capital FM has become a staple in Kenyan households, particularly among the middle-class and upper-class demographics. Its success and popularity have remained unwavering, even as the media landscape continued to evolve with the emergence of several other FM stations catering to diverse tastes and preferences,” added the radio station.

Read Also: Dj Joe Mfalme Quits Capital FM After 12 Years

Capital FM’s move to the strategic location is expected to bring its broadcasts closer to the audience, making it more engaging and accessible.

To guarantee a smooth transition and prevent any interruptions to its programming, the station has carefully prepared its relocation procedure as part of this big move.

“We are doing our best to ensure a seamless migration of the systems with minimal interruption to our programmes,” Baghazal added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...