Carlos Davis Siblings: All About Khalil Davis

Carlos Davis is an American professional football player known for his role as a nose tackle and defensive lineman.

Born on August 22, 1996, in Blue Springs, Missouri, Davis grew up in a competitive athletic environment that shaped his path to professional sports.

He attended the University of Nebraska, where he played college football for the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019, showcasing his strength and agility on the defensive line.

Davis combines power with surprising speed, demonstrated by his 4.82-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, which tied him for ninth among defensive linemen in his draft class.

Selected in the seventh round (232nd overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft, Davis began his professional career in the National Football League before transitioning to the United Football League, where he currently plays for the Birmingham Stallions.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Carlos has an identical twin brother, Khalil Davis, who was born just five minutes after him.

The Davis twins have been inseparable throughout their lives, from their high school days at Blue Springs High School in Missouri to their college careers at Nebraska, where they both excelled in football and track and field events such as the discus throw.

Khalil, also a defensive lineman, followed a similar professional trajectory, being drafted in the seventh round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 before signing with teams including the Houston Texans.

Also Read: Sterling Sharpe Siblings: Getting to Know Shannon and Libby Sharpe

Career

Davis’s professional career began with promise after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.

During his rookie season, he appeared in three games, logging limited snaps as he adapted to the speed and physicality of the NFL.

He spent the 2021 season on the Steelers’ practice squad, refining his skills and contributing to team preparations.

In 2022, Davis joined the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad, gaining further experience in a competitive defensive rotation.

Seeking more playing time, he transitioned to the United Football League in 2023, signing with the Birmingham Stallions.

There, he found his stride, earning a key role in the defensive line rotation.

During his college career at Nebraska, he recorded 14 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and eight passes defended across four seasons, establishing himself as a disruptive presence.

Accolades

At the 2020 NFL Combine, Davis’s 40-yard dash time tied for ninth among defensive linemen, highlighting his speed for his size.

In college, he was a steady contributor on Nebraska’s defensive line and gained respect for his commitment and work ethic.

His most significant professional accolade came during the 2024 UFL season with the Birmingham Stallions, where he recorded 23 tackles, four tackles for loss, and seven sacks.