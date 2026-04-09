Caron Butler, a former NBA All-Star and current coach, has built an estimated net worth of $26 million, reflecting a long professional career, championship success, and business ventures off the court.

Butler accumulated most of his wealth during a 14-year career in the NBA, where he played for multiple franchises and secured several lucrative contracts. While exact career earnings vary by source, his consistent presence as a starter and All-Star-level performer ensured steady income throughout his time in the league.

In addition to his basketball salary, Butler expanded his financial portfolio through investments, most notably owning several Burger King franchises in the United States, contributing to his post-playing wealth.

Caron Butler Net Worth $26 Million Date of Birth Mar 13, 1980 Place of Birth Racine

NBA Career

Butler entered the league as the 10th overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft, selected by the Miami Heat. He made an immediate impact, earning NBA All-Rookie First Team honors in his debut season.

Over the years, he played for several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and Dallas Mavericks. His most notable achievement came in 2011, when he won an NBA championship with the Mavericks, even though injury limited his participation during the Finals run.

Butler was a two-time NBA All-Star (2007, 2008) and was widely respected for his toughness and scoring ability, earning the nickname “Tough Juice.”

College Success

Born in Racine, Wisconsin, Butler overcame a difficult childhood that included legal troubles at a young age. His life changed after discovering basketball while in a juvenile detention center, a turning point that set him on a new path.

He later attended the University of Connecticut, where he became one of the top college players in the country. In 2002, he was named Big East Player of the Year and earned second-team All-American honors, boosting his draft stock.

Post-NBA Career

After retiring from professional basketball in 2018, Butler transitioned into media and front-office roles. He worked as an NBA analyst for major networks before moving into coaching.

He currently serves as an assistant coach for the Miami Heat, continuing his involvement in the game at a high level.