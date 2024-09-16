Carrefour to Open New Ruiru Branch on September 18th

Ruiru is set to welcome its first-ever shopping mall, Nord Mall, which will feature Carrefour supermarket as the anchor tenant. This new branch will mark Carrefour’s entry as the first major supermarket in the town, greatly enhancing convenience for residents and spurring further development in the region. The store is set to open on 18th September, continuing Carrefour’s aggressive expansion across Kenya and strengthening its presence in the retail market. This move also aligns with Carrefour’s strategy to bring its products and services closer to more consumers, offering an improved shopping experience.

Carrefour Kenya is a subsidiary of the French multinational retail corporation Carrefour, which operates hypermarkets and supermarkets worldwide. It entered the Kenyan market in 2016, partnering with Majid Al Futtaim, a UAE-based conglomerate that holds the franchise rights for Carrefour in the Middle East and Africa.

Carrefour currently operates 23 stores across Kenya, with 18 stores in Nairobi, 3 in Mombasa, and 2 in Kisumu. Its most recent store opened at the Global Trade Centre (GTC) Mall in Westlands, Nairobi. Carrefour has introduced innovative services like self-checkout and 24-hour operations in select branches, setting it apart in the competitive retail landscape. The opening of the Ruiru branch in Nord Mall is yet another step toward Carrefour’s commitment to making its offerings more accessible while providing a high-quality customer experience.

However, Carrefour’s new branch in Ruiru will face significant competition from several established supermarkets in the area. Quickmart Supermarket already operates a branch in Ruiru town and has two additional branches in the nearby Kamakis area. Naivas Supermarket also presents competition, with a branch in Kamakis and another in Spur Mall, just a short distance away. Local retailers like Magunas Supermarket in Wembley and Powerstar Supermarket in Ruiru town are popular among budget-conscious shoppers. Additionally, numerous smaller retail outlets and mini-marts provide competition by offering essential goods to the local population.

The arrival of Carrefour at Nord Mall will likely intensify competition in Ruiru’s retail sector, with residents benefiting from more options, competitive pricing, and enhanced services. As Carrefour expands its footprint, it continues to push the boundaries of customer service, innovation, and accessibility.