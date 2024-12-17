Carter Verhaeghe, Panthers pull out 6-5 win over Oilers

Carter Verhaeghe scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and had an assist for the Florida Panthers, who recovered for a 6-5 win in a back-and-forth affair against the host Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Sam Reinhart and Niko Mikkola also had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who had been shut out in their past two games. Matthew Tkachuk, Gustav Forsling and Jesper Boqvist added Florida’s other goals, Anton Lundell logged two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.

Zach Hyman scored twice and Connor McDavid had three assists for the Oilers, whose five-game winning streak ended. Leon Draisaitl registered a goal and an assist, Kasperi Kapanen and Connor Brown also tallied, and Stuart Skinner made 22 saves. Boqvist scored on a short-handed breakaway to give Florida a 1-0 lead at 2:42 of the first period. Hyman tied it 1-1 at 15:13 of the first when McDavid spotted him in the slot for a snap shot that went high on Bobrovsky’s blocker side.

Tkachuk deflected Sam Reinhart’s shot with his skate on a power play to put the visitors ahead 2-1 with 28 seconds remaining in the opening period. Hyman pulled the Oilers even at 6:20 of the second period on a breakaway, roofing a backhanded attempt stick side to tie it 2-2.

Brown scored 43 seconds later to give Edmonton its first lead of the night on a one-timer from below the left circle that beat Bobrovsky short side.

Draisaitl one-timed a pass from McDavid at the lower edge of the right circle to extend it to 4-2 on a power play at 9:24 of the second. Forsling’s shot from the blue line through traffic deflected off Edmonton defenseman Ty Emberson in front and floated over Skinner at 17:55 of the second to narrow the margin to 4-3. Mikkola lifted a feed from Lundell under the bar from low in the left circle to tie it 4-4 at 6:53 of the third period.