Chiefs release RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Former first-round draft choice Clyde Edwards-Helaire was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

The 25-year-old running back led the Chiefs in rushing yards his rookie year after being selected with the 32nd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, bursting onto the scene with 803 yards and four touchdowns.

The LSU product struggled to match that statistical production afterwards, however, rushing for fewer yards in each subsequent season. After starting 13 games as a rookie, he started 10 in 2021, six in ‘22 and three in ‘23.

Edwards-Helaire had managed to remain productive, averaging at least 4.3 yards per carry every year until his average dipped in ‘23 (3.2 ypc). Edwards-Helaire had yet to see the field in 2024, getting buried on the depth chart behind Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele.

He tipped off the move on social media Monday afternoon, thanking the Kansas City community for their support.

Over the summer, Edwards-Helaire revealed that he has experienced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder for over 5 1/2 years. He acknowledged experiencing flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety. “Sometimes I’m admitted into the hospital, something like I can’t stop throwing up and it’s just, I (don’t) know (anything) pretty much to stop it,” Edwards-Helaire said. “.. Real bad dehydration … but it’s really just mentally just not being there. It is one of those things where early on guys who kind of pay attention like Travis (Kelce) and Kadarius (Toney) at times, they can even, they’ll know ahead of time like, ‘OK, Clyde’s not laughing, he’s not giggling, he’s not himself.'”

Field Level Media