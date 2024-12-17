Vikings extend winning streak, pile on to Bears’ skid

Sam Darnold completed 24 of 40 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Minnesota Vikings pulled away for a 30-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday night in Minneapolis.

Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota (12-2), which won its seventh game in a row. Aaron Jones finished with 106 yards from scrimmage (86 rushing, 20 receiving) and a touchdown on the ground.

Caleb Williams connected on 18 of 31 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown for Chicago (4-10). Keenan Allen scored the lone touchdown for the Bears, who lost their eighth consecutive game. Minnesota opened the scoring on a 52-yard field goal by Will Reichard early in the first quarter. On the next possession, the Bears committed a turnover when Vikings pass rusher Jonathan Greenard sacked Williams from the blind side and popped the ball loose. Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman recovered the fumble and returned it 16 yards to the Chicago 39-yard line.

The Vikings’ offense quickly capitalized on the good field position. Jefferson made it 10-0 when he caught a play-action pass in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

Reichard added a 31-yard field goal to put the Vikings on top 13-0 just before halftime. Chicago got on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter. Cairo Santos connected on a 29-yard field goal to cut the Bears’ deficit to 10 points.

Minnesota answered with a touchdown on its next drive to go ahead 20-3. Jones bounced to the right side and tumbled across the goal line for a 1-yard score, capping a 12-play, 70-yard march. It was Jones’ fifth rushing touchdown of the season and the 50th of his career. Santos made a 39-yard field goal to bring the Bears within 20-6 with 13 minutes to go. Cam Akers powered across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown to increase the Vikings’ lead to 27-6 with 10:14 left. The rushing score was the first for Akers since he rejoined the Vikings in mid-October.