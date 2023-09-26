Casa Vera Lounge Fined Sh1.8 Million for Posting Reveler’s Image on Social Media Without Consent

The Data Protection Commissioner has issued three penalty notices totaling Sh9,375,000 to three data controllers.

In a statement on Tuesday, the commissioner Immaculate Kassait said the three entities; Mulla Pride, Casa Vera Lounge and Roma School, failed to observe Data Privacy Rights and not complying with the Data Protection Act.

Mulla Pride which operates KeCredit and Faircash mobile lending Apps has been penalized Sh2,975,000 for sending threatening messages and phone calls to consumers.

The data, Kassait said, was obtained from third parties.

As for Casa Vera Lounge which is located along Ngong Road, it was slapped with a Sh1,850,000 penalty for posting a reveler’s image on their social media platforms without consent.

“This penalty seeks to ensure that other lounges, clubs seek consent from their customers prior to posting their images online,” said Kassait.

Roma School was fined Sh4,550,000 for posting minors’ pictures without parental consent.

“This being the first and the highest penalty to an educational facility sends a message to schools and other facilities handling minors’ personal data to obtain consent from parents or guardians prior to processing minors’ data,” added the commissioner.

“These penalty notices have been issued pursuant to Section 62 and 63 of the Data Protection Act, 2019 (Act) and Regulation 20 and 21 of the Data Protection (Complaints Handling Procedure and Enforcement) Regulations, 2021.”

