Casual labourer murdered, body set on fire in robbery in Narok

Detectives are investigating an incident where a casual laborer was found murdered and his body set on fire in Ntulele area, Narok County.

Police said they arrested a suspect in connection with the murder incident on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

The murder of Timothy Aswany, 55, was linked to the robbery of 56 bags of maize from a store there.

The suspects in the murder stole the bags after killing the man and setting his body on fire to conceal evidence, police said.

A murder weapon, a club, was found at the scene. The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations and other procedures while the suspect was expected in court to face charges.

Elsewhere in Chemelil, Kisumu County, a decomposed body of a man was found in a house after a suspected murder.

The body was found lying on bed in a locked house and identified as that of Moses Odenyi, 59 who was a former Chemelil Sugar Company field workshop employee.

The cause of the death was not immediately established. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations.

And in Mbita, Homa Bay County, a body of a man was found at Nyagina beach after suspected drowning.

The body was identified as that of Raphael Odoyo who had drowned on November 30, 2025 while swimming in the area. The body was retrieved on December 2 and taken to the mortuary pending other procedures.

And a suspect was lynched in an incident in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Police said the suspect was in the company of an accomplice who escaped the scene after snatching a mobile phone from a pedestrian. The body was moved to the mortuary after the Tuesday evening drama.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend.

Police term the incidents criminal and want suspects to be surrendered for processing.