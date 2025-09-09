Casual worker recovers abandoned pistol in a farm in Athi River

A casual worker recovered a pistol as he cleared a farm in Sabaki area, Athi River, Machakos County.

The man said he was on September 8, 2025, clearing a farm in the area when he spotted a Browning pistol with an empty magazine.

The weapon had been wrapped in a nylon paper and stashed behind a natural fence of the compound. Police were called to the scene and collected the weapon for safekeeping and forensic analysis.

Police said they want to establish the ownership and motive of the same. The owner of the farm was talked to and confirmed she has never owned a gun, police said.

Elsewhere in Kainuk, Turkana County, police recovered a G3 rifle with 15 bullets from a suspect in an operation.

A suspect had earlier been found with six rounds of 7.62mm balls before he led police to where he had hidden the rifle. Police said they are investigating the incident further to establish if the weapon had been used in any form of crime in the area.

Cases of illegal firearms being used in crimes in the area have been reported prompting the police operations.

And police managed to escort a total of 7453 assorted expired explosives, detonators and other incendiary, to the Kenya Defence Forces Engineering Training school in Archers Post, within Samburu County for destruction.

The explosives were carried in two lorries and were at a yard used by an oil company that has been operating in Turkana.

The lorries were accorded dramatic escort as they moved from Turkana to Samburu for the planned destruction. Officials said the operation was successful.

A team of police officers was tasked to escort the lorries for the daylong exercise.