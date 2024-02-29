Who was Cat Janice? Siblings, Parents, Husband and Children

Cat Janice, whose real name is Catherine Janice Ipsan, was an American singer-songwriter born on January 20, 1993, in Virginia, U.S.

She gained recognition for her music in genres like dance, electronic, disco-pop and alt-pop.

Throughout her career, Janice released several albums and singles, with notable mentions like her song Pricey featured in Selling Sunset and another song on the show, Redneck Island.

Despite facing challenges like being diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare aggressive cancerous tumor, Janice continued to create music.

However, in a heart-wrenching turn of events, she tragically passed away at the age of 31 on February 28, 2024.

Did Cat Janice have siblings?

Janice had a younger brother named William Ipsan and an older sister named Meredith.

Will not only managed her career but also stood by her side during her fight against cancer.

He mentioned how their parents and three siblings, including himself, paused their lives to support Janice.

Will highlighted their tight-knit bond, emphasizing the family’s unity and dedication to being there for Cat during her challenging times.

Meredith played a significant role in supporting her sister.

She cut short a mission trip in Cambodia to return home to Northern Virginia when Cat needed her.

Meredith created a GoFundMe page to assist with Cat’s medical expenses, showcasing the family’s commitment to rallying around Cat during her health struggles.

The family’s unity and dedication were evident as they stood by Cat Janice during her challenging times, showcasing a strong bond among the siblings.

Parents

Janice who was born in Northern Virginia and raised in Annandale, was the daughter of Mary and John Ipsan.

Her parents played a crucial role in supporting her passion for music and nurturing her talent from a young age.

Throughout Janice’s journey as a singer, her parents stood by her side, providing unwavering support and encouragement.

In the face of Janice’s battle with cancer, her parents remained pillars of strength for their daughter and they were part of the loving family that surrounded her during her final moments.

The Ipsan family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they received during Janice’s illness and after her passing, highlighting the deep bond within the family.

Husband

Janice was married to Kyle Higginbotham.

Higginbotham is a professional in the health and wellness community with over a decade of experience in the field.

He is known for his work with Footwrek, a talented musician recognized for his contributions to the music industry.

Higginbotham has also worked in the insurance and risk management industry, holding CIC and CRM designations.

He is currently an executive vice president at Higginbotham, where he specializes in risk management for various sectors, including real estate, retail and manufacturing.

Did Cat Janice have children?

Janice is survived by her 7-year-old son named Loren.

Janice’s dedication to her son was evident as she transferred all the rights to her music to him, ensuring that he would benefit from her musical legacy.

Loren played a significant role in Janice’s life, especially during her battle with cancer.

What type of cancer did Cat Janice have?

Janice battled a rare aggressive cancer called sarcoma.

Sarcoma is a type of cancer that originates in the connective tissues of the body, such as bones and soft tissues like muscle, fat, blood vessels, nerves, tendons and joint linings.

It is categorized as one of the four major types of cancer and can manifest in various locations within the body.

Soft tissue sarcoma specifically forms in tissues that support and surround other body structures, with over 70 different types identified.

This cancer type can present with symptoms like a palpable lump, bone pain, unexpected fractures, and abdominal discomfort.

The exact cause of sarcoma is not always clear but is generally attributed to mutations in DNA that lead to uncontrolled cell growth and division.

Sarcoma represents about 15% of all childhood cancers and is rare in adults, accounting for approximately 1% of adult cancer cases.

Both children and adults can develop sarcomas, making it essential to understand this complex disease for early detection and effective management.

Cat Janice career

Janice began her musical journey at a young age, learning to play the violin and piano at six years old and later teaching herself music production.

Her music was a blend of dance, electronic, disco-pop, and alt-pop genres, and she was known for her unique style and emotional integrity in her music.

Janice’s career highlights included winning the WAMMY (Washington Area Music Award) for Best Rock Artist in the DC metropolitan area in 2019.

Her single, Pricey, featured in the hit Netflix show ‘Selling Sunset’ in 2020, and she was an active member of the GRAMMY Recording Academy.

Janice also started her Environmental Initiative ‘Love Earth A Little More’ as part of the Global Environment Media in 2020.

Despite facing challenges like a battle with cancer, she continued to create music and share her journey with her fans.

Janice dedicated her last song, Dance You Outta My Head, to her son, Loren, and the song went viral on TikTok, reaching No. 37 on the Top 40 Billboard Charts for Hot Dance/Electronic.