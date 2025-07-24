Caterina Scorsone Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Actress

Caterina Scorsone is a Canadian-American actress born on October 16, 1981, in Toronto, Ontario.

Best known for her role as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, a neurosurgeon, on the long-running ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, Scorsone has built a substantial career in television and film.

Her portrayal of Amelia also extends to the spin-off series Private Practice and Station 19, showcasing her versatility in the Shonda Rhimes universe.

Scorsone began acting at the age of eight, debuting on the Canadian children’s show Mr. Dressup.

Beyond acting, Scorsone is a passionate advocate for children with Down syndrome, inspired by her daughter Pippa, who was born with the condition.

Caterina is the middle child in a family of five siblings, raised by her father, Antonio Bruno Scorsone, a social worker, and her mother, Suzanne Rozell Scorsone, a social anthropologist.

She has two older twin sisters, Francesca and Jovanna Scorsone, born on April 11, 1977, as well as a younger sister, Deborah Scorsone, and a younger brother whose name is not publicly disclosed.

Francesca Scorsone is a multifaceted individual with a career spanning acting, military service, and legal recruitment.

She has appeared in television series such as Secretary, Morgause, Jenny Quinn, and Michelle, and notably acted alongside Caterina in the 2001 television film My Horrible Year, where Francesca played Edwina Funkhouser and Caterina portrayed Babyface Hamilton.

Francesca also serves as a chaplain in the Canadian Armed Forces, holding the rank of major, and works as a managing director and legal recruiter at Phoenix Search Solutions.

Career

Scorsone’s acting career began in childhood with her appearance on Mr. Dressup, a beloved Canadian children’s program.

She gained early recognition with roles in films like All I Wanna Do! (1998), where she starred alongside Kirsten Dunst and Rachael Leigh Cook, and The Third Miracle (1999), opposite Ed Harris, playing a troubled teen.

Her television career took off with a leading role as Jess Mastriani in the Canadian detective drama Missing (2003–2006), where she portrayed a young woman with psychic visions aiding the FBI.

This role earned her significant attention and marked her as a rising star.

In 2009, Scorsone starred as Alice Hamilton in the Syfy miniseries Alice, earning a Gemini Award nomination for her performance opposite Kathy Bates.

Her breakthrough came in 2010 when she joined Private Practice as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, a role that transitioned to Grey’s Anatomy in the same year.

Initially a recurring character, she became a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy in its eleventh season, cementing her status as a fan favorite.

Scorsone also appeared in films like Edge of Darkness (2010) with Mel Gibson and The November Man (2014).

Other television credits include Crash (2008) and Station 19 (2020–2024).

Accolades

In 2012, Scorsone won the Prism Award for Female Performance in a Drama Series Multi-Episode Storyline for her compelling portrayal of Amelia Shepherd’s struggles with addiction on Private Practice.

She also received two Gemini Award nominations: one in 1999 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Series for her work on Power Play, where she played Michelle Parker, and another in 2010 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Program or Mini-Series for her role in Alice.

Beyond her acting achievements, Scorsone was honored with the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award on November 14, 2020, from the Global Down Syndrome Foundation for her advocacy work supporting children with Down syndrome and other cognitive disabilities.