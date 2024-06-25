Catherine Bell, a British-American actress, producer, and model, boasts a net worth of $12 million. Bell is renowned for her roles as Lieutenant Colonel Sarah MacKenzie on the NBC/CBS series “JAG” (1996–2005), Denise Sherwood on Lifetime’s “Army Wives” (2007–2013), and Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale on the Hallmark Channel’s “Good Witch” (2015–2021). Beyond acting, she has produced multiple “Good Witch” TV movies and has over 45 acting credits, including films like “Bruce Almighty” (2003) and “The Do-Over” (2016).

Catherine Bell Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth August 14, 1968 Place of Birth London Nationality Brits Profession Actress, Producer, And Model

Early Life

Catherine Lisa Bell was born on August 14, 1968, in London, England. Her parents, Mina Ezzati and Peter Bell, divorced when she was 2. Peter, an architect, had Scottish roots, and Mina, an Iranian, studied nursing in London. Raised by her mother and grandparents, Bell moved to California and settled in the San Fernando Valley. She described herself as a “Valley Girl,” enjoying activities like skateboarding and football. Bell attended Our Lady of Corvallis High School and later UCLA, initially considering a medical career before dropping out to pursue modeling in Japan.

Catherine Bell Career

Upon returning to the U.S., Catherine Bell shifted her focus to acting, studying with Milton Katselas at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. She also worked as a massage therapist at the Peninsula Hotel for eight years. Bell’s television debut came in 1990 with a single line on “Sugar and Spice,” followed by guest roles on shows like “True Colors” (1991) and “Friends” (1995). She was Isabella Rossellini’s nude body double in “Death Becomes Her” (1992) and appeared in films like “Men of War” (1994).

In 1996, Bell was cast as Lt. Diane Schonke in “JAG.” Although NBC canceled the show, CBS picked it up, restructured it, and introduced the character Sarah MacKenzie, which Bell portrayed for more than 200 episodes until 2005. She reprised her role in three episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” in 2019 and 2020.

Bell’s film credits include “Crash Dive” (1996), “Black Thunder” (1998), and the blockbuster “Bruce Almighty” (2003). She lent her voice to the animated film “Babak and Friends: A First Norooz” (2005) and starred in the miniseries “The Triangle” (2005). From 2007 to 2014, she starred as Denise Sherwood on “Army Wives.”

Also Read: Cate Blanchett Net Worth

In 2008, Bell began her long-running role as Cassie Nightingale in the Hallmark Channel movie “The Good Witch,” leading to a series and six subsequent TV movies. She continued to star in various TV movies, including “Last Man Standing” (2011), “Good Morning, Killer” (2011), and several Hallmark films from 2017 to 2020.

Personal Life

Raised Roman Catholic, Catherine Bell later became a Scientologist. In 2006, she appeared in the Scientology music video “United.” Bell married actor/production assistant Adam Beason in 1994, and they had two children, Gemma and Ronan, before divorcing in 2011. Since 2012, Bell has lived with photographer/party planner Brooke Daniells, a fellow Scientologist. Bell enjoys various hobbies, including skiing, kickboxing, snowboarding, motorcycling, and cross-stitching, and took flying lessons during the 2007–2008 Writers Guild of America strike.

Real Estate

In 2015, Bell purchased a 3,380-square-foot home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, for $2.05 million. The property, set on 1.2 acres, features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. She previously owned a nearly 5,700-square-foot home in Calabasas, which she sold to baseball player Jason Kubel for $1.945 million in 2010.

Catherine Bell Net Worth

Catherine Bell net worth is $12 million.