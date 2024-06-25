Cate Blanchett Net Worth

Cate Blanchett, a celebrated Australian actress, boasts a net worth of $95 million. She launched her career on the Australian stage before transitioning to film in the mid-1990s. Blanchett’s breakout role came with the title role in “Elizabeth” (1998), earning her first Oscar nomination. Her diverse filmography includes roles in fantasy epics like “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, period dramas such as “The Aviator,” and contemporary pieces like “Blue Jasmine.” She has worked with renowned directors including Martin Scorsese, Peter Jackson, and Todd Haynes, and has earned numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actress for “The Aviator” (2004) and Best Actress for “Blue Jasmine” (2013).

Early Life

Cate Blanchett was born on May 14, 1969, in Melbourne, Australia. Her mother was a property developer, and her father was an American Navy officer. Cate’s parents met when his ship was stationed in Melbourne, but her father tragically died of a heart attack when she was just 10 years old. After high school, Blanchett studied economics and fine arts at the University of Melbourne but dropped out after one year to travel. While in Egypt, she was cast as an extra in the Egyptian boxing movie “Kaboria.” Upon returning to Australia, she enrolled at the National Institute of Dramatic Art, graduating in 1992 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Acting Career

Blanchett’s acting career began on stage in Sydney with the 1992 David Mamet play “Oleanna.” Her first feature film role came in 1997 with “Paradise Road.” Her first leading role was in “Oscar and Lucinda” (1997). Her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in “Elizabeth” (1998) earned her critical acclaim and propelled her to stardom. In 1999, she starred opposite Matt Damon in “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” receiving her second BAFTA nomination.

Blanchett gained further recognition for her role in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. She won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “The Aviator” (2004) and starred in critically acclaimed films such as “Little Fish” and “Babel.” In 2007, she was named one of “Time” magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World.” She reprised her role as Queen Elizabeth I in “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (2007) and received another Oscar nomination. In 2008, Blanchett was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her performance in Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine” (2013) earned her the Oscar for Best Actress and over 40 other industry awards. In 2015, she starred in five films, including “Carol,” which further cemented her reputation as one of the most talented actresses of her generation. She made her Broadway debut in 2017 with “The Present,” earning a Tony Award nomination.

Blanchett portrayed the villain Hela in “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) and starred in “Ocean’s 8” (2018). In 2019, she received her tenth Golden Globe nomination for “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.” In 2020, she transitioned to television with roles in the miniseries “Stateless” and “Mrs. America,” earning an Emmy nomination for the latter.

Personal Life

Cate Blanchett has been married to Australian playwright Andrew Upton since 1997. The couple has three children. They served as co-artistic directors of the Sydney Theater Company for five years.

Real Estate

Blanchett and her family resided in Brighton, England, for a decade before moving back to Australia in 2006. They bought a mansion in Sydney for $7 million and later purchased a neighboring property, investing an additional $5 million for renovations. They listed the home for sale in 2015 for $14.7 million and sold it in 2017 for $13 million. After leaving Australia, they moved to England and bought a home in East Sussex for $4 million.

Activism

Blanchett is a staunch supporter of feminism and women’s rights. She is a patron and ambassador of the Australian Film Institute, the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, the Sydney Film Festival, and the charity SolarAid. She joined the Climate Project in 2006 and became an ambassador for the Australian Conservation Foundation in 2007, receiving honorary life membership in 2012. In 2014, she participated in the Green Carpet Challenge, and in 2016, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees appointed her as a global Goodwill Ambassador.

Cate Blanchett Net Worth

