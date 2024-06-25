Carole King, the renowned American songwriter and singer, boasts a net worth of $100 million. As one of the most commercially successful female songwriters in history, King achieved her breakthrough in 1971 with the album “Tapestry,” which remained on the US charts for nearly six years. Over her illustrious career, she has released more than 20 solo albums and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. King’s accolades include several Grammy Awards, and she has written or co-written over 400 songs recorded by more than 1,000 artists.

Carole King Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth February 9, 1942 Place of Birth Manhattan, New York City Nationality American Profession Songwriter-singer

Early Life

Born Carol Joan Klein on February 9, 1942, in Manhattan, New York City, Carole King grew up in a Jewish family with her parents, firefighter Sidney and teacher Eugenia. King displayed an early passion for music, starting piano lessons at age three and demonstrating perfect pitch by age four. Her academic prowess allowed her to skip a grade and enter primary school early. King attended James Madison High School, where she formed a band called the Co-Shines and made demo records with her friend Paul Simon. She enrolled at Queens College but ultimately dropped out to become a secretary.

Carole King Career

King and her then-husband Gerry Goffin made a significant impact in 1960 with their hit song “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” performed by the Shirelles. This success led them to focus exclusively on songwriting, producing numerous hits throughout the decade, including “The Loco-Motion,” “It Might as Well Rain Until September,” “Up on the Roof,” “One Fine Day,” and “Goin’ Back.”

Breakthrough with “Tapestry”

King’s solo career skyrocketed with the release of her 1971 album “Tapestry.” The album topped the Billboard 200 for 15 consecutive weeks and stayed on the charts for nearly six years.

Also Read: Bret Hart’s Net Worth

It featured iconic hits like “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “It’s Too Late.” “Tapestry” won four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and is hailed as one of the greatest albums of all time.

Further Success in the 70s

Following “Tapestry,” King released several successful albums in the 1970s. “Music,” released later in 1971, also reached number one on the Billboard 200. Other albums like “Rhymes and Reasons,” “Fantasy,” and “Wrap Around Joy” achieved Gold certification. In 1976, King released “Thoroughbred,” her final album with the Ode label, before signing with Capitol Records for her 1977 album “Simple Things.”

Later Albums

King continued to produce music in the 80s and beyond, with albums like “One to One,” “Speeding Time,” “City Streets,” “Colour of Your Dreams,” and “Love Makes the World.” She also ventured into film music, writing and performing songs for movies like “The Care Bears Movie” and “A League of Their Own,” and recording a new version of “Where You Lead” for the TV series “Gilmore Girls.”

Personal Life

Carole King has been married four times. She married lyricist Gerry Goffin in 1959, with whom she had two children, Louise and Sherry, before divorcing in 1968. In 1970, she married Charles Larkey, with whom she had two more children, Molly and Levi; they divorced in 1976. King married Rick Evers in 1977, who died a year later. Her fourth marriage to Rick Sorenson ended in 1989.

King has been an active environmental and political activist. Since moving to Idaho in 1977, she has worked with organizations like the Alliance for the Wild Rockies to promote the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act. She also campaigned for John Kerry during his presidential run.

Carole King Net Worth

Carole King net worth is $100 million.