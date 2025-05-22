Catholic priest Fr Alois Cheruiyot Bett shot dead by gunmen in Tot, Kerio Valley

A Catholic priest was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon in an ambush by gunmen in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The area of the attack, Tot Town is seen as relatively safe.

Fr Alois Cheruiyot Bett, who had just concluded a Jumuiya (small Christian community) mass in Kakbiken village, was heading back to his base in Tot when he and a catechist were attacked.

Witnesses said the attackers sprayed bullets at the duo, killing the priest instantly. The catechist is still missing and is believed to have escaped from the scene for his safety.

Police said the attackers were criminals who targeted him because he is a non local.

“These are criminals out to scare non locals. We will find them,” said a police officer aware of the incident.

Witnesses said they were ambushed by a group of armed youth who fired four bullet with one hitting him in the neck.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander Peter Mulinge said Fr Bett was a priest who was based at St Lumumba Catholic Church in Tot Parish.

“He was returning from prayers and was attacked on his way by gunmen,” Mulinge said.

A security operation is underway in the area and Mulinge said it’s believed the gunmen suspected the priest to be someone spying on them.

The attack took place around 2:30 pm, just a kilometre from a local police station.

A joint team of police officers, National Police Reservists (NPR), and residents launched a manhunt for the assailants, sparking an exchange of gunfire in the area.

The killing left the local community in shock and mourning.

Tension remained high in the area as security agencies pursue the attackers.

The area is seen as stable and secure as compared to others in the area.

The area is under an operation dubbed Operation Maliza Uhalifu which targets gunmen and other criminals. The other places where the operation is ongoing include West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Baringo, Isiolo, Marsabit and Meru. Dozens of guns have been recovered in the exercise.

Despite a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)-led operation that has been ongoing for two years, fresh attacks continue to claim lives.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen who comes from the area was I briefed on the incident.

Police said they do not have any evidence to suggest the killing is linked to the one where another priest was last week killed in Kikopey area along Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

Police picked Fr John Maina Ndegwa from the roadside after he was found unconscious and with serious injuries.

Maina was the Father in charge of the Igwamiti Catholic Parish of Nyandarua.

According to police, he was found on the roadside in Kikopey, Gilgil, Nakuru, on Friday, May 16, over 50 kilometres from his workstation.

Police said they suspect he was injured elsewhere and his body was dumped at the site.

He was buried on Thursday May 22. The motive of the killing is yet to be known.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has since called on the general public to ignore speculation circulating online regarding the death of Father John Maina.

An autopsy was conducted on May 19, 2025, by Dr Ngulungu, a government pathologist.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the bruises observed on Fr Maina’s head were unlikely to be the cause of death. Consequently, samples were collected and sent for further toxicological analysis,” the DCI said.

Detectives are now pursuing forensic leads to reconstruct Fr Maina’s final movements, which they hope will lead them to his suspected killers.

Already, several statements have been recorded, with the DCI saying preliminary investigations have established that Fr Maina was being trailed by people who were demanding a share of money he was allegedly