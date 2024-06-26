CeeLo Green Net Worth

CeeLo Green, an American singer, rapper, songwriter, and actor, boasts a net worth of $10 million. He initially gained fame as a member of the hip-hop group Goodie Mob, which released three critically acclaimed albums before he embarked on a solo career in 2002. However, it was his collaboration with DJ Danger Mouse in the soul duo Gnarls Barkley that catapulted him to international stardom. Their debut single “Crazy” became a global hit, topping various singles charts worldwide. The success of “Crazy” was followed by their album “St. Elsewhere,” which reached #4 on the US Billboard 200.

In 2010, Green took a break from Gnarls Barkley to release the single “Fuck You,” which became an instant hit and was certified 7× Platinum by the RIAA. His album “The Lady Killer” peaked at #2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. CeeLo has released six studio albums as a solo artist and has earned numerous awards, including five Grammys. He has also served as a coach on NBC’s hit singing competition “The Voice” and performed with Madonna during her 2012 Super Bowl halftime show. In 2014, he starred in his own TBS reality series, “CeeLo Green’s The Good Life,” and published his autobiography, “Everybody’s Brother,” in 2013.

Early Life

CeeLo Green was born Thomas DeCarlo Burton on May 30, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His father, an ordained minister, passed away when CeeLo was just two years old. He later adopted his mother’s surname, Callaway. CeeLo began singing in church and attended the Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia. At 16, his mother, Sheila (a firefighter and ordained minister), was paralyzed in a car accident and died two years later. Her death deeply affected CeeLo, and he channeled his grief into his music, writing songs like Goodie Mob’s “Free” and Gnarls Barkley’s “Just a Thought.”

Music Career

Goodie Mob’s debut album, “Soul Food,” released in 1995, achieved Gold status and reached #8 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Their subsequent albums, “Still Standing” (1998) and “World Party” (1999), also went Gold, with “Still Standing” peaking at #6 on the Billboard 200 chart. After leaving Goodie Mob, CeeLo signed with Arista Records but was dropped after his first two solo albums did not meet sales expectations.

In 2006, CeeLo teamed up with DJ Danger Mouse to form Gnarls Barkley. Their debut album, “St. Elsewhere,” and its lead single “Crazy,” which went 4x Platinum, brought them widespread acclaim. Rolling Stone magazine named “Crazy” the best song of the decade. Gnarls Barkley followed up with “The Odd Couple” in 2008.

CeeLo’s solo career took off in 2010 with the release of “Fuck You,” which garnered five Grammy nominations. His album “The Lady Killer” was released later that year, followed by “Cee Lo’s Magic Moment” (a Christmas album) in 2012, “Heart Blanche” in 2015, and “CeeLo Green is Thomas Callaway” in 2020. He has collaborated with numerous artists and performed at significant events, including a fundraiser for Barack Obama and as a judge on “The Voice.”

Television Career

CeeLo Green has made several appearances on both the big and small screens. He and his Goodie Mob bandmates had a cameo in the comedy “Mystery Men” (1999), and he has appeared in films like “Sparkle” (2012) and “Begin Again” (2013). His television credits include guest-starring roles on “The Brak Show” (2002), “Parenthood” (2011), and “poliKiDz” (2016), as well as voice work on “Robot Chicken” (2007), “The Boondocks” (2008), “Hotel Transylvania” (2012), and “Teen Titans Go!” (2017). Green was a coach on “The Voice” during seasons 1, 2, 3, and 5, and he performed on “Lip Sync Battle” and “The Masked Singer UK.”

Personal Life

CeeLo Green was previously married to Christina Johnson, with whom he has a son, Kingston, born on September 30, 2000. He was also stepfather to Christina’s two daughters, Kalah and Sierra. In October 2012, CeeLo faced legal troubles when a woman accused him of sexual battery, alleging he had slipped ecstasy into her drink. Although he pleaded not guilty to these charges, he was sentenced to community service and probation after pleading no contest to furnishing ecstasy. His controversial tweets about the case led to the cancellation of his TBS reality show, “CeeLo Green’s The Good Life.”

CeeLo Green Awards

Throughout his career, CeeLo Green has received numerous awards and nominations. He has been nominated for 18 Grammys, winning five, including Best Alternative Music Album for “St. Elsewhere” and Best Urban/Alternative Performance for “Crazy” in 2007, and Best Urban/Alternative Performance for “Fuck You” in 2011. Gnarls Barkley has also won a BET Award, two MTV Europe Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and a Soul Train Music Award. CeeLo has received additional accolades, including a Billboard Music Award, a Brit Award, a Soul Train Music Award, and an NAACP Image Award.

Real Estate

In 2011, CeeLo Green leased the home of former “Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz for $10,000 per month. The $3.195 million, 4,200-square-foot home is located on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip and features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool, and a spa.

