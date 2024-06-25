Cecily Strong Net Worth

Cecily Strong, an accomplished American actress, comedian, writer, and producer, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Strong is best known for her long-standing role as a cast member on NBC’s iconic sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), where she has been a fixture since 2012. In addition to her work on SNL, she starred as Melissa Gimble in the Apple TV+ musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!” in 2021, where she also served as an executive producer. Strong’s film credits include “Staten Island Summer” (2015), “The Boss” (2016), and “Ghostbusters” (2016), and she has lent her voice to various animated TV shows like “The Awesomes” (2013–2015), “The Simpsons” (2018), and “Nature Cat” (2018). In 2021, she published a memoir titled “This Will All Be Over Soon.”

Early Life

Cecily Legler Strong was born on February 8, 1984, in Springfield, Illinois. She grew up in Oak Park, Illinois, with her mother Penelope, a nurse practitioner, and her father Bill, a former Associated Press bureau chief who now owns a public relations firm. Her parents are divorced. From a young age, Cecily was enamored with “SNL,” reenacting sketches with friends and watching tapes of the show’s best commercials. She frequently attended Broadway shows due to her uncle’s career as a Broadway producer, sometimes meeting the cast members.

Strong attended Oak Park and River Forest High School but was expelled during her sophomore year for bringing cannabis onto school grounds. She then attended a private Catholic school before transferring to the Chicago Academy for the Arts, graduating in 2002. She earned a BFA in theatre from the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) in 2006 and trained at iO Chicago and the Second City Conservatory. At age 12, she made her television debut in the 1996 educational film “Reflections from the Heart of a Child.”

Cecily Strong Career

Cecily Strong began her career performing with Second City members on a cruise ship, participating in festivals like Chicago Just for Laughs, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and New York Sketchfest. She appeared in the 2012 short film “How to Sponsor a Uterus” before joining “Saturday Night Live” as a featured player. She became a full cast member the following season, co-anchoring “Weekend Update” with Seth Meyers and later Colin Jost. She stepped down from “Weekend Update” in 2014 to focus on sketches, becoming known for characters like The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party and Kyra from “The Girlfriends Talk Show.” Her celebrity impersonations include Judge Jeanine Pirro, Melania Trump, Rachel Maddow, Kate Middleton, Liz Cheney, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Liza Minnelli.

In 2015, Strong appeared in films such as “The Bronze,” “Slow Learners,” “The Meddler,” and “Staten Island Summer,” which featured many “SNL” alumni. She co-starred in “The Boss” and “Ghostbusters” in 2016 and made guest appearances on shows like “Angie Tribeca,” “Superstore,” “Maya & Marty,” and “Scream Queens.” She continued to act in various TV series and films, including “The Female Brain” (2017) and “Schmigadoon!” (2021). Strong starred in and executive produced “Schmigadoon!” and appeared in “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe” revival in Manhattan.

Cecily Strong “Saturday Night Live” Salary

“SNL” cast member salaries vary based on tenure. First-year cast members make $7,000 per episode, or $147,000 per season. Second-year members earn $8,000 per episode, or $168,000 per season. By the fifth season, cast members earn $15,000 per episode, or $315,000 per season. The highest earners, typically those with the longest tenure, can make $25,000 per episode, or $525,000 per year. Given her extensive tenure on the show, Cecily Strong is likely among the higher earners.

Personal Life

Cecily Strong’s personal life has included profound moments of loss and love. She was deeply affected by the death of her younger cousin, Owen Strong, from brain cancer in January 2020. She wrote about mourning Owen in a “Vulture” essay and her memoir “This Will All Be Over Soon,” where she also discussed her relationship with a man named Jack, who contracted COVID-19 early in the pandemic. Strong has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, conditions she has managed since high school.

In November 2021, Strong used her platform on “Weekend Update” to speak out against Texas’ “heartbeat law,” drawing from her own experience with abortion. Her poignant segment as Goober the Clown was widely discussed and praised.

Cecily Strong Awards and Nominations

Cecily Strong has received significant recognition for her work. She was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Saturday Night Live” in 2020 and 2021. She also earned a Gold Derby Award nomination for Comedy Supporting Actress (2021) and three Online Film & Television Association Award nominations for her performances on “SNL.” “Schmigadoon!” was nominated for a 2022 Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Real Estate

Cecily Strong divides her time between New York City and Los Angeles. She lives in a New York City apartment that humorously features “a bed in [the] kitchen,” according to a 2018 “People” magazine article. She also owns a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Los Angeles, renovated with the help of designer Nicole Palczynski, where she moved in the spring of 2018.

