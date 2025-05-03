21 people killed in banditry attacks in three months, Murkomen says

A total of 21 people were killed in banditry attacks reported between January- March 2025.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed the deceased include a police officer, eight civilians and 12 suspects as compared to 58 persons who died in the same period in 2024.

“These significant gains are attributed to the concerted efforts of our security officers including the National Police Service, working in close collaboration,” he said.

He said Saturday the first quarter security report covering January- March 2025, indicated significant decrease in cases of banditry and stock theft.

The period between January and March recorded 167 cases of stock theft compared to 263 in the same period in 2024.

During the period under review, a total of 4,935 livestock were stolen compared to 8, 557 in the same period in 2024.

“Our security teams are still confronted by challenges in the fight against banditry including proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons and commercialization of banditry through readily available markets for stolen livestock.”

“There is also political interference and incitement, competition for water and pasture during periods of drought and fights over communal land boundaries,” he said.

He added inaccessible safe havens for criminals due to poor infrastructure and mobile network coverage amongst other challenges pose a challenge.

He said the government is working hard to set aside resources for infrastructure development including schools and to provide our security officers with better equipment and resources to tackle these challenges.

“I urge Kenyans to collaborate with our security officers as we strive to secure our Country. Let us shun all acts of political incitement and revenge. I urge political leaders to stop playing politics with such important national security concerns.”

He said they are motivated by the gains they have made in the first quarter and we will work hard to safeguard these gains and secure our nation in the rest of the year.

He was reacting to protests from some politicians in Baringo who claimed there is a rise in crime and in particular banditry in the area.