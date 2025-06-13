Central OCS Samson Talam trailed and arrested in Eldoret over murder of Albert Ojwang

The Nairobi Central Officer Commanding Station Samson Talam was trailed and arrested on Friday after dramatic hunt.

Police said Talam was trailed to Eldoret town where he was nabbed in what police believe was part of an attempt to escape.

He had switched off his mobile phones since Thursday amid a hunt on him.

He was later handed over to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority for processing, police said.

Police said this brings to three, the number of those in custody over the murder.

Another female police office targeted in the case was found and questioned for the better part of Friday ahead of planned arrangement.

Talam has been regarded a prime suspect in the murder case.

This is after a number of suspects and witnesses adversely mentioned his name in the saga.

It is suspected he led the entire mission of fatally assaulting Ojwang. He later attempted to cover up the murder.

Ojwang was arrested in his Homabay home over claims of false publication and brought to Nairobi where he was booked and later clobbered to death.

He died on June 7 hours after his arrest and detention at the cells.

Among those in custody so far include two police officers and a technician who tampered with CCTV camera system at the station.

The detectives backing IPOA arrested a technician who installed a CCTV camera system at the station.

The technician is the same one who was called to delete and format the system after the murder of Ojwang.

He has admitted his involvement in the mission and added he was paid Sh3,000 for the work.

IPOA was allowed to detain police officer James Mukhwana for a week as investigations continue into the death of Ojwang.

In an application filed at the Milimani Law Courts, IPOA said initial findings indicate that Mukhwana, together with other officers yet to be arrested, was involved in the fatal assault on Ojwang’ inside the cells at Central Police Station.

IPOA further alleged a cover-up attempt, claiming that CCTV footage at the station may have been tampered with to conceal the incident.

IPOA asked that the officer held at Capitol Hill Police Station or any other facility as needed, warning that releasing him could compromise the investigation.

IPOA said that there is a need for the officer to secure crucial police documents that are at the Central Police Station.

Mukhwana was arrested on June 12, and IPOA argued that releasing him at this point there would be a likelihood of interfering with the crime scene, evidence including critical documents.

IPOA is also awaiting forensic analysis of mobile phones linked to the suspects and results from the government chemist to aid the probe.

Police and IPOA are pursuing the matter.