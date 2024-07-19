Chace Crawford Siblings: Meet Candice Crawford

Chace Crawford, born Christopher Chace Crawford on July 18, 1985, in Lubbock, Texas, is an American actor known for his roles in television and film.

He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Nate Archibald on the CW series Gossip Girl.

Crawford’s early life included living in Bloomington, Minnesota, and later moving to Plano, Texas, where he attended Trinity Christian Academy and graduated in 2003.

He briefly attended Pepperdine University before dropping out to pursue acting.

Crawford’s film credits include The Covenant, The Haunting of Molly Hartley, Twelve and What to Expect When You’re Expecting.

He also appeared in the series Blood & Oil and is currently starring as Kevin Moskowitz/The Deep in The Boys.

Crawford has also been involved in various independent films and has won several awards, including the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Breakout Star Male in 2008.

Siblings

Chace has one younger sister named Candice Crawford born in 1987 in Lubbock, Texas.

She studied broadcast journalism at the University of Missouri and won the Miss Missouri USA pageant in 2008.

Candice went on to compete in the Miss USA pageant that year, with Chace reportedly in the audience cheering her on.

In 2011, Candice married former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, making him Chace’s brother-in-law.

Candice has been very supportive of her brother Chace’s acting career, and the Crawford siblings seem to have a close-knit relationship, often attending events together and supporting each other’s endeavors.

Beyond his sister Candice, Chace does not appear to have any other siblings.

He was an only child for the first few years of his life before Candice was born.

The Crawford siblings have maintained a relatively private personal life, but by all accounts, they share a strong family bond.

Career

Crawford made his film debut in the 2006 supernatural horror-thriller The Covenant.

In 2007, he landed the role of Nate Archibald on Gossip Girl, making his television debut.

Over the next few years, he appeared in films like Loaded, The Haunting of Molly Hartley and Twelve.

On Gossip Girl, Crawford starred as Nate Archibald, one of the main characters, for the show’s six-season run.

His performance earned him a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Breakout Star Male in 2008, cementing his status as a rising star.

After Gossip Girl, Crawford appeared in the 2010 film Twelve and starred alongside Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez, and Elizabeth Banks in the 2012 comedy What to Expect When You’re Expecting.

He joined the cast of the Fox musical comedy series Glee in 2014, playing a recurring role.

More recently, Crawford starred in the short-lived ABC drama series Blood & Oil in 2015.

He is currently portraying the superhero/anti-hero Kevin Moskowitz/The Deep in the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys.

Awards and accolades

Crawford has received several awards and accolades throughout his career.

At the Teen Choice Awards, he won the Choice TV Actor: Drama award for his role on Gossip Girl in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Crawford was also nominated for the Choice Movie: Male Scene Stealer award in 2012 for his work in What to Expect When You’re Expecting.

He has also been recognized at the People’s Choice Awards, receiving nominations for Favorite TV Drama Actor for Gossip Girl in 2011 and Favorite Actor in a New TV Series for Blood & Oil in 2016.

In the realm of ensemble awards, Crawford has been nominated for Best TV Ensemble at the IGN Summer Movie Awards for his work on The Boys in 2019 and 2020.

Most recently, he received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Drama Series at the 2024 Astra Television Awards for his continued portrayal of The Deep in The Boys.