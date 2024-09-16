CJ Koome: Financial Independence And Corruption Are Major Challenges Facing Judiciary

Chief Justice Martha Koome has identified financial independence and corruption as key challenges facing the judiciary.

Speaking at the Judicial-Development Partners Annual Roundtable, Koome emphasized that financial independence remains a struggle for judiciaries across Africa.

“We continue to face challenges related to judicial independence, particularly in terms of financial independence — an issue that many judiciaries across Africa are grappling with,” she said.

She also noted that regional discussions on overcoming these issues are ongoing through platforms like the Southern and Eastern Africa Chief Justices Forum, the East African Chief Justices Forum, and the Africa Judges and Jurists Forum (AJJF), which will hold its summit in Nairobi.

Domestically, Koome stated that she is working with other arms of government to ensure the judiciary operates optimally.

She also acknowledged that corruption remains a persistent issue in Kenya.

“Corruption is one of the ongoing challenges that has hindered Kenya’s progress. In January this year, the Heads of the Three Arms of Government held a historic meeting, where we committed to intensifying the fight against corruption within government and across the country,” Koome said.

To address this issue, the judiciary has established an Anti-Corruption Committee under the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ).

Koome called on development partners to support the implementation of the newly developed Guiding Framework on Anti-Corruption to create a united front in the fight against corruption.