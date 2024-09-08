Chaos as Key Roads Closed for Nairobi City Marathon

Several roads were closed in Nairobi for the third edition of the Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday, September 8.

This ushered traffic chaos as the affected roads are key links in the city.

Many motorists complained they had lost important appointments because of the closure.

A statement on the Nairobi City Marathon website said the roads will be closed at diverse times of the day.

Tens of traffic officers and other marshals were deployed to help in diverting motorists.

They advised motorists to avoid the routes.

The Expressway, a key road, was closed between James Gichuru and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on both sides from Saturday 10 pm to Sunday 4 pm.

Bunyala Road between Bunyala roundabout and Print Fast Kenya was closed between Saturday midnight and Sunday 2 pm.

Uhuru Highway between Haile Selassie roundabout and Capital Centre was closed from Saturday midnight to Sunday 2 pm.

Harry Thuku Road was closed from Saturday midnight to Sunday 2 pm.

Koinange Street between University Way and Kenyatta Avenue was also be closed from Saturday midnight to Sunday 2 pm.

Mama Ngina Street will be closed between Simba Street and Kimathi Street from Saturday midnight to Sunday 2 pm.

Taifa Road was also closed from Saturday midnight to Sunday 2 pm.

Parliament Road between Harambee Avenue and Haile Selassie Avenue was closed from Saturday midnight to Sunday 2 pm.

Processional Way between Haile Selassie and Kenyatta Avenue was closed since Wednesday 9 am to Sunday 6 pm.

Kenyatta Avenue was closed to pave the way for the marathon between Processional Way and Uhuru Highway from Sunday 5 am to Sunday 1 pm.

Aerodrome Road was also closed on Friday 10 pm and will be opened on Sunday 6 pm.

Waiyaki Way between James Gichuru and Expressway entrance was closed between Saturday midnight to Sunday 2 pm.

Crossing Thika Highway Exit A2 to Uhuru Highway towards Mombasa was closed from Saturday midnight to Sunday 2 pm.

University Way between Uhuru Highway roundabout and Slip Road was closed between Saturday midnight and Sunday 2 pm.

Kenyatta Avenue between Koinange Street and Moi Avenue was closed from Saturday midnight to Sunday 2 pm.

Simba Street was closed from Saturday midnight to Sunday 2 pm.

City Hall Way between Simba Street and Parliament Road was closed between Saturday midnight and Sunday 2 pm.

Harambee Avenue was closed between Taifa and Parliament Road at Saturday midnight to Sunday 2 pm.

Mombasa Road and Southern Bypass Likoni Road interchange towards Mombasa was closed between exit Expressway Southern Bypass and entrance-exit Southern Bypass between Saturday midnight and Sunday 11 am.

Kenyatta Avenue between Processional Way and Uhuru Highway first 2 lanes from the Parkside was closed on Friday 9 am and will be openned on Sunday at 9 pm.

Both sides of Uhuru Highway at Bunyala Roundabout and A2 Thika will be closed from Saturday midnight to Sunday 2 pm.

The theme of this year’s Nairobi City Marathon is “Pushing ourselves to the limit and achieving our personal best”.

The second edition of the marathon was held on July 02, 2023, and saw new champions top the winning time records from the previous year.

Robert Kipkemboi won the race in 2:07:38 in the men’s race while Naomi Jebet crossed the finish line in 2:24:33 in the women’s course.

“The third edition of the marathon will feature new and enjoyable surprises. Don’t miss out on this action-packed event!” the Nairobi City Marathon said.