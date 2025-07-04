Chaos in Bungoma as opposition’s convoy is attacked by goons, stones

There were chaos at Chwele, Bungoma County, on Friday after rowdy youth attempted to disrupt the opposition leaders’ convoy during the second day of their Mulembe Nation tour.

The opposition leaders’ motorcade, comprising Rigathi Gachagua (DCP leader), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Fred Matiang’i (former Interior CS), George Natembeya (Trans Nzoia Governor), Justin Muturi (former Attorney General) among others, was en route to Bungoma when rowdy youth pelted their vehicles with stones.

Several cars were damaged in the chaos. But those in the convoy seemed ready to fight back and managed to push the group behind the incident chasing them.

The team continued with their rallies in the area and proceeded to Kitale where a massive crowd was waiting.

The commotion caused a traffic snarl-up as the leaders’ team tried to restore order.

Following the incident, the leaders proceeded to engage with the residents, proceeding with the clarion call for President William Ruto’s exit from office.

The leaders blamed three political from the area of being behind the chaos.

Police said they had thwarted at least three similar attempts to attack the group.

At least 12 people were arrested in the chaos from Kakamega to Bungoma.

Gachagua said it was time for Kenyans to be ready for change at the top leadership.

“He must leave in State House. He is a one term president,” he said.

He condemned the attack and told those behind the same to man up.

He said violence and extrajudicial killings have no place in our society.

“Governments that thrive on violence are short-lived and lack legitimacy. Leaders who resort to brutality and suppression undermine the very foundations of good governance and true democracy.”

“We must call out such actions wherever they occur and stand firm against them. Peace, justice, and respect for human rights are the pillars of a progressive society,” he said.

Musyoka said the attack was primitive.

“What we witnessed in Chwele were the dying embers of the practice of primitive politics in Kenya,” he said.

“Mr Speaker Moses Wetangula, hear the people of Chwele, Western and Kenya clearly: The United Opposition won’t be intimidated by your #WanTam sanctioned stone throwing goons. Not now, not today, not ever.”

Matiangi called for sobriety in the political arena and avoid violence.

On day two of their Mulembe Nation tour, the Opposition leaders kicked off in Butula Constituency, Busia County, with the official opening of the DAP-K offices.

They proceeded to Bungoma County and concluded the day in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County the main bastion of Natembeya