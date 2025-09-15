Charcoal burner shot and killed in forest in Samburu County

Police are investigating an incident where a charcoal burner was shot and killed in a forest in Loko area, Samburu County.

Joseph Long, 39, was shot in the head on Sunday evening as he and others were clearing bushes to burn charcoal.

The gunmen escaped the scene after the shooting, even as the other colleagues scampered for their safety within the Leaduma Farm.

Locals left the scene with the body and walked with it for kilometers to the local mortuary for preservation and further probe.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The motive and those behind the fatal shooting were not immediately established.

Elsewhere in Buulu, Meru County, a team of police officers from the Anti Stock Theft Unit lost a G3 rifle in a clash with suspected bandits in the Shaffa area.

The team was on Sunday on patrol when they were attacked by an unknown number of bandits prompting a fierce exchange of fire.

According to police, in the process, a G3 rifle with 20 rounds of ammunition got stuck when it’s sling attachment was held back by the co- driver’s door prompting the officer to abandon the rifle due to imminent danger.

The owner of the gun rolled into a ditch as the gunmen approached and picked it and escaped.

A reinforcement arrived at the scene and rescued the officers who had hidden in bushes for their safety. A hunt on the gunmen was launched in the area in vain.

The area is among those under a special operation aimed at addressing cattle rustling menace.

Dozens of security personnel have been mobilized to the areas including Samburu, Marsabit, Isiolo, Turkana, Meru, Laikipia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo and West Pokot to address the menace.

The gangs behind the trend keep persisting on the attacks amid the operations. This has affected development at large in the areas.