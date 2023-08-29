Charcoal Burner Shot, Killed in Attack in Turkana

Police are investigating an incident in which a 55-year-old charcoal burner was shot and killed on his farm in Kainuk area, Turkana County.

Paul Ekoel Ewlan was in a thicket in the area when gunmen accosted him at the weekend.

Police said he was shot at close range by the gunmen who escaped the scene.

Police who visited the scene said they recovered three spent cartridges.

The motive of the attack is yet to be known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

Such attacks are common in the area amid disarmament exercise.

There are multi-agency teams in the area conducting an operation to get illicit firearms that are linked to such incidents.

