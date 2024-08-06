Charlie Plummer Siblings: Get to Know His Younger Brother James Plummer

Charlie Plummer, born on May 24, 1999, is an American actor known for his roles in film and television.

He began his career as a child actor, making his feature debut in Not Fade Away and gaining recognition for Lean on Pete, which earned him the Marcello Mastroianni Award.

Plummer starred in the Hulu series Looking for Alaska and portrayed young Franklin D. Roosevelt in The First Lady.

He is the son of actress Maia Guest and writer John Christian Plummer and has a younger brother, James.

Siblings

Charlie has a younger brother named James Plummer.

While James is not as widely known as Charlie, he has been supportive of his brother’s acting career.

The two siblings share a close bond, and Charlie has mentioned in interviews that family plays an important role in his life.

Career

Plummer began his acting career as a child, appearing in short films and commercials.

His first major role came in 2012 when he landed a part in the feature film Not Fade Away, directed by David Chase.

This early experience helped him gain exposure and hone his craft, setting the stage for future opportunities.

Plummer’s career took a significant turn in 2017 when he landed two notable roles that brought him widespread recognition.

In All the Money in the World, he portrayed the kidnapped heir John Paul Getty III in this crime drama directed by Ridley Scott.

His performance was critically acclaimed and showcased his ability to take on complex, challenging roles.

In the same year, he starred in Lean on Pete, where he played a teenager who befriends a racehorse.

His portrayal in this coming-of-age drama earned him the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the Venice Film Festival, further solidifying his reputation as a talented young actor.

In addition to his film roles, Plummer has also made a mark on television.

He had a recurring role in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire and later starred in the Hulu series Looking for Alaska, which is based on the novel by John Green.

His ability to seamlessly transition between mediums has allowed him to showcase his versatility as an actor.

Plummer has continued to take on diverse roles in recent years. He starred in The Clovehitch Killer, a thriller in which he played the son of a suspected serial killer.

He also appeared in Words on Bathroom Walls, a drama where he portrayed a teenager grappling with schizophrenia.

Most recently, he took on the role of young Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Showtime series The First Lady, further demonstrating his range and ability to inhabit historical figures.

With a string of critically acclaimed performances under his belt and a growing list of impressive projects, Charlie Plummer is poised for continued success in the entertainment industry.

His dedication to his craft and his willingness to take on challenging roles have made him a rising star to watch.

Awards and accolades

Plummer has received notable recognition for his performances, particularly for his role in Lean on Pete.

He won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the 74th Venice Film Festival in 2017, which is awarded to emerging talent in film.

In addition to this prestigious award, Plummer has garnered several nominations, including a British Independent Film Award nomination for Best Actor in 2018 and a San Diego Film Critics Society Award nomination for Breakthrough Artist for the same film.

He also received nominations from the Chlotrudis Awards, Dublin International Film Festival, and the Indiana Film Journalists Association, all recognizing his performance in Lean on Pete.