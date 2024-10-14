Chazz Palminteri Net Worth

Chazz Palminteri, a versatile actor, producer, screenwriter, and playwright, boasts an impressive net worth of $16 million. Palminteri is best known for his standout performances in iconic films such as “A Bronx Tale”, “The Usual Suspects”, and “Bullets Over Broadway”, the latter earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He has also graced television screens in shows like “Rizzoli & Isles”, “Modern Family”, and “Godfather of Harlem.”

Early Life

Born Calogero Lorenzo Palminteri on May 15, 1952, in the Bronx, New York City, Chazz Palminteri grew up in a working-class family. His father, Lorenzo, was a bus driver, while his mother, Rose, was a homemaker. He is of Sicilian descent, with his grandparents emigrating from Agrigento, Sicily, in 1910. A pivotal moment in his youth occurred when he witnessed a mobster’s murder right in front of his apartment. Though a witness, Palminteri claimed to have seen nothing when questioned by the police—a life event that would later influence his work.

Palminteri’s early career wasn’t easy. Struggling to break into the acting world, he split his time between off-Broadway performances and working as a bouncer. Despite these challenges, he landed small roles in films like “Home Free All” and “The Last Dragon”, and appeared in episodes of popular TV shows such as “Hill Street Blues”, “Matlock”, and “Wiseguy.” His big break came in 1989 when he debuted his one-man show “A Bronx Tale” at Theatre West in Los Angeles. The autobiographical play, based on his childhood experiences in the Bronx, catapulted him to fame and was later adapted into a Broadway musical with Palminteri reprising his role.

“A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway”

In 1993, Palminteri’s career reached new heights when Robert De Niro helped turn “A Bronx Tale” into a feature film. De Niro directed the movie, with both actors playing leading roles, and Palminteri writing the screenplay. The film was a critical and commercial success, solidifying Palminteri’s reputation in Hollywood.

The following year, Palminteri delivered another acclaimed performance in Woody Allen’s “Bullets Over Broadway”, where he portrayed a mob henchman named Cheech. His stellar performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, further cementing his status as a talented and versatile actor.

“The Usual Suspects”

In 1995, Palminteri took on one of his most memorable roles as Special Agent Dave Kujan in the hit mystery thriller “The Usual Suspects.” Throughout the 90s, he appeared in a variety of genres, including thrillers like “Jade” and “Diabolique”, and comedies such as “The Perez Family” and “Analyze This”. He also starred opposite Cher in the dark comedy “Faithful”, which he wrote, and voiced the character Smokey in “Stuart Little.”

The 2000s saw Palminteri continuing his film career with credits in movies like “Down to Earth”, “Running Scared”, and “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints.” He also directed the Christmas drama “Noel,” featuring a star-studded cast including Susan Sarandon, Paul Walker, and Penélope Cruz. He further lent his voice to animated films such as “Hoodwinked!” and “Arthur and the Minimoys.”

Television

Though primarily a film actor, Palminteri has made significant strides on television. His notable appearances include roles in “Rizzoli & Isles”, where he portrayed Frank Rizzoli Sr., and “Modern Family”, in which he played the recurring character Shorty. Palminteri also took on the role of real-life mob boss Joe Bonanno in the crime drama “Godfather of Harlem.”

Personal Life

In 1992, Chazz Palminteri married Gianna Ranaudo, and the couple has two children. They reside in Bedford, New York. A devout Roman Catholic, Palminteri is known for his spiritual beliefs and is a passionate fan of the New York Yankees.

In addition to his acting career, Palminteri has pursued several business ventures. In 2011, he opened a restaurant called Chazz: A Bronx Original in Baltimore’s Little Italy neighborhood, serving coal-fired pizza and other Italian dishes. Though the restaurant closed in 2015, he later opened another Italian restaurant, Chazz Palminteri Ristorante Italiano, on Second Avenue in New York City.

