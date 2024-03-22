Ex-Nairobi PC Chelogoi Charged Over Land Fraud, Remanded for Four Days 

Former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner (PC) Davis Nathan Chelogoi will spend four days in remand ahead of a ruling on if he should be granted bail.

He presented himself in court on Thursday and denied six criminal counts.

He was charged with defrauding businessman Ashok Rupshi Shah and Hitenkumar Amritlal Raja of a parcel of land measuring 7.390 hectares situated in Lower Kabete Road valued at Sh1.3 billion.

He also faced other counts of forgery and uttering a forged document.

The prosecution told the court that Chelogoi forged a letter of allotment dated January 31, 1995 and a certificate of title.

Chelogoi denied the charges and asked the court to grant him bail saying that he would abide by the court directions and that he would attend the court proceedings.

His lawyer Tom Ojienda said from the time the charges were preferred against him, he has not been in good shape.

“The first time he had travelled to Uganda without knowledge of the said charges. He is not a small boy, he is a man and understands court rules. We will abide by the court’s directions and proceed with the hearing. No prejudice will be suffered if he is released on bail,” says Ojienda.

The prosecution said Chelogoi has been infringing on the rights of the victim thus urging the court not to grant him bail.

Trial Magistrate Dolphin Alego said that she will deliver a ruling on Monday March 25.

The court had earlier issued a warrant to arrest Chelogoi after he failed to appear in court over the Sh1.35 billion land case.