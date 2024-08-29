Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga Joins Bournemouth On Loan

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has completed a loan transfer to Bournemouth for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, teammate Djordje Petrovic is reportedly on the verge of joining Strasbourg on loan for the 2024-25 season.

With Chelsea’s current goalkeepers Robert Sanchez and summer signing Filip Jorgensen competing for the starting spot, head coach Enzo Maresca has decided to loan out Kepa.

Kepa became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Chelsea from Athletic Club in 2018 for £72 million

He will spend this season with Bournemouth under manager Andoni Iraola.

This move follows a loan spell at Real Madrid last season.

Petrovic, who was Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper in the latter half of the previous season, has seen his position change at Stamford Bridge.

He joined Chelsea from New England Revolution in 2023, is under contract with the club until 2030.

Kepa could make his Bournemouth debut this Saturday against Everton.