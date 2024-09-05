Late Ugandan Athlete Cheptegei’s Father Says Family has Lost Breadwinner

Mzee Joseph Cheptegei, the father of the late Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his daughter.

Speaking to the press at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret shortly after receiving the news, Cheptegei said the family had not only lost a cherished daughter but also their breadwinner.

“I have lost a daughter who has been helping in many ways,” he said.

Cheptegei said that the family had been relying on Rebecca, particularly for supporting the education of her younger siblings.

“We have children in secondary schools and I don’t know how we are going to cope with this challenge to ensure they complete their studies,” he continued.

He also took the opportunity to urge the government to expedite investigations and ensure that the person responsible for this horrific act is apprehended and charged.

The late Cheptegei reportedly sustained 80 percent burn injuries after her alleged boyfriend doused her with petrol and set her on fire. The severe burns caused damage to most of her organs.

The accused, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, also suffered burn injuries during the incident.

Cheptegei is remembered by her family as a vibrant and passionate athlete.

She was married with two children in Uganda but separated from her husband.

She then moved to Trans Nzoia, where she frequently trained. It was in Trans Nzoia that she met her alleged boyfriend, with whom she lived before they had disagreements over her land.