Cher Siblings: All About Georganne LaPiere and Jill Sarkisian

Cherilyn Sarkisian, better known as Cher, is an American singer, actress and television personality.

She has had a long and successful career, spanning over five decades, with numerous hit singles and albums.

Cher is known for her distinctive contralto singing voice and her ability to reinvent herself with each decade.

She has won numerous awards, including an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award and three Golden Globe Awards.

Cher is often referred to as the Goddess of Pop and has been recognized for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Cher has a half-sister, Georganne LaPiere, who is also an actress.

Georganne is known for her roles in films like The Killing of a Chinese Bookie and Foxes. Cher and Georganne share the same mother, Georgia Holt, but have different fathers.

Cher also has another half-sister named Jill Sarkisian, who is the daughter of her father, John Sarkisian.

Additionally, she has a half-brother named Gilbert LaPiere, who is the son of her mother, Georgia Holt and her first husband, John Sarkisian.

Cher was primarily raised by her mother and stepfather Sonny Bono.

Career

Cher first gained fame in the 1960s as part of the popular singing duo Sonny & Cher, alongside her then-husband Sonny Bono.

Together, they released a string of hit songs like I Got You Babe and The Beat Goes On, and hosted a successful TV variety show. This early success laid the foundation for Cher’s long and storied career.

In the 1970s, Cher embarked on a successful solo career, releasing hit albums like Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves and Half-Breed.

She continued to have major pop hits throughout the decade, including Dark Lady and Take Me Home.

This period saw Cher solidify her status as a major pop star, with her distinctive contralto voice and captivating stage presence.

In the 1980s, Cher went through a period of personal and professional reinvention, starring in films like Silkwood and Moonstruck.

Also Read: George Russell Siblings: All About Cara and Benjy

Her 1987 album Cher and its lead single IFound Someone marked a major comeback, showcasing her ability to adapt to changing musical trends.

This marked a significant turning point in Cher’s career, as she transitioned from a pop icon to a respected actress and singer.

Cher has remained a major force in the music industry, releasing successful albums like Believe in the 1990s and Closer to the Truth in the 2010s.

She has also continued to act, earning an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Moonstruck in 1988.

Throughout her career, Cher has demonstrated an unparalleled versatility and longevity, constantly evolving her sound and image to stay relevant and captivate audiences across multiple generations.

Awards and accolades

Cher has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

One of her most notable achievements is winning the Best Actress Award at the Academy Awards for her role in Moonstruck in 1988.

She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Silkwood in 1984.

Cher has won one Grammy Award from seven nominations, including Best Dance Recording for Believe in 2000.

She has also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Special in 2003.

Cher has won three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Moonstruck in 1988 and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Silkwood in 1984.

She has received numerous other awards and honors, including the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cher was honored with the Kennedy Center Honors in 2018.

Additionally, she has received numerous honorary awards, including the Woman of the Year Award by the Hasty Pudding Theatricals society at Harvard University, the Vanguard Award at the 1998 GLAAD Media Awards, the Legend Award at the 1999 World Music Awards, and the Icon Award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.