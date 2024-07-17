Cheryl Burke Siblings: Exploring the Bond Between the Dancer and Her Siblings

Cheryl Burke is an American dancer, model and television host best known for being a professional dancer on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

She was the first female professional to win the show and the first to win twice consecutively.

Burke has participated in 26 seasons of Dancing with the Stars.

She won seasons 2 and 3 with partners Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith respectively, and has been nominated for two Primetime Emmys.

In 2015, Burke starred in NBC’s I Can Do That variety show.

Outside of dancing, she has done numerous promotions, opened her own dance studio in 2008, and created her own line of activewear in 2009.

Burke has also been open about her experiences with sexual abuse as a child and her struggles with body dysmorphia.

In 2017, she began dating actor Matthew Lawrence. They married in 2019 but divorced in 2022.

Burke is currently developing several unscripted television show concepts that she will produce, including a program called Body Language focused on the therapeutic benefits of movement.

Siblings

Cheryl has several siblings. She has two half-sisters, Ina Burke and Nicole Wolf, who she met after her father’s death.

Ina and Nicole share the same father as Cheryl, but have different mothers. Cheryl also has an older step-sister named Mandy from her mother’s side.

Additionally, Cheryl has a step-brother named Kevin Burke from her mother’s second marriage.

Cheryl’s biological father, Stephen Louis Burke, passed away in 2018.

Career

Burke is best known as a professional dancer on the hit ABC reality competition show Dancing with the Stars.

She made history as the first female professional to win the show, taking home the mirror ball trophy in seasons 2 and 3 with partners Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith.

Also Read: Kim Basinger Siblings: A Closer Look at the Unseen Basingers

In total, Burke has participated in 26 seasons of Dancing with the Stars, cementing her status as one of the show’s most successful and longest-running pros.

Her impressive performances on the show have earned her two Primetime Emmy nominations.

Beyond Dancing with the Stars, Burke has appeared in other television shows, including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Jane the Virgin and The Game.

In 2015, she starred in the NBC variety show, I Can Do That, showcasing her versatile talents.

In 2008, Burke opened her own dance studio, allowing her to share her passion and expertise with aspiring dancers.

She also launched her own line of activewear in 2009, demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit.

Burke has been open about her experiences with sexual abuse as a child and her struggles with body dysmorphia.

She has used her platform to raise awareness and advocate for these important issues, often speaking as a motivational speaker.

In 2020, Burke was inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame, recognizing her significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

Currently, she is developing several unscripted television show concepts that she will produce, including a program called Body Language focused on the therapeutic benefits of movement.

Awards and accolades

Burke has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She was the first female professional dancer to win, Dancing with the Stars, which she accomplished twice – in seasons 2 and 3 with partners Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith respectively.

Burke has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Choreography in 2006.

Some of her other awards and honors include being named the 2005 World Cup Professional Rising Star Latin Champion, 2005 San Francisco Latin Champion, 2005 Ohio Star Ball Rising Star Latin Champion and placing 4th in the U.S. Under 21s Latin Championships.

In 2008, she received the Asian Excellence Award for Favorite TV Personality, and in 2007, she was awarded the Role Model Award from the Filipino/American Library Gala.

In addition to her dance and television achievements, Burke was inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame in 2020 in recognition of her contributions to the entertainment industry.