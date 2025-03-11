Cheyenne Parker Siblings: Get to Know Yusef and Kalik

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is an American professional basketball player widely recognized for her contributions to the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Currently playing as a power forward for the Atlanta Dream and the Beijing Great Wall of the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA), Parker has built a reputation as a versatile and tenacious athlete.

Raised by her mother, Verna Bryant, after her parents’ separation when she was 10, Cheyenne’s early life was marked by challenges, including periods of homelessness.

She attended Southwest Guilford High School, where her talent began to shine, before pursuing college basketball at High Point University and later transferring to Middle Tennessee State University.

Drafted fifth overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2015 WNBA Draft, Parker’s journey from adversity to professional success is a testament to her resilience and determination.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Cheyenne has two siblings, brothers named Yusef and Kalik.

Raised in a single-parent home by her mother, Verna Bryant, after her parents’ divorce, Cheyenne was part of a tight-knit family that faced significant hardships, including moving between homeless shelters during her childhood.

Her mother’s strength and dedication were pivotal in supporting Cheyenne and her siblings through these challenges.

Career

Parker’s journey began at Southwest Guilford High School in North Carolina, where she emerged as a standout player.

She continued her development at High Point University from 2010 to 2013, earning accolades such as Big South All-Freshman Team honors and two Big South Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Also Read: Brionna Jones Siblings: All About Jarred, Stephanie and Jordan

However, her college career hit a setback when she was dismissed from High Point’s team during her senior year due to a failed drug test, forcing her to sit out the 2013-14 season.

Undeterred, she transferred to Middle Tennessee State University for her final collegiate year (2014-15), where she excelled, averaging 18.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game, setting the stage for her professional career.

In 2015, the Chicago Sky selected Parker fifth overall in the WNBA Draft, marking the start of her professional tenure.

She spent six seasons with the Sky (2015-2020), evolving from a bench player to a key starter.

Her breakout year came in 2020, when she averaged career-highs of 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in the COVID-shortened season.

In 2021, she joined the Atlanta Dream as a free agent, where she continued to shine, earning her first WNBA All-Star selection in 2023.

That year, she averaged a career-best 15.0 points per game, alongside 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Despite an injury cutting her 2024 season short after 25 games (averaging 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds), Parker remains a vital asset to the Dream.

Accolades

Parker earned her first WNBA All-Star selection in 2023, a recognition of her standout performance with the Atlanta Dream.

As a freshman at High Point University, she was named to the Big South All-Freshman Team in 2011, showcasing her potential early on.

She also won the Big South Defensive Player of the Year award twice, in 2012 and 2013, underscoring her defensive prowess in college.

Parker reached her 2,000th WNBA point in 2023, a testament to her longevity and consistency, and has recorded 18 career double-doubles, with a notable 20-point, 14-rebound performance against the Connecticut Sun in 2023.

At Middle Tennessee State, she led the Conference USA in blocks (4.0 per game) during her senior year, finishing 14th in total points and ninth in total rebounds in the conference.