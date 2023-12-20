Chief Justice Martha Koome Clinches Joint Win As African Female Leader Of The Year

Chief Justice Martha Koome has been honored with the African Female Leader of the Year award at the prestigious African Leadership Magazine (ALM) Persons of the Year 2023 Awards.

The announcement comes following a two-step selection process involving nominations and an online voting poll, which concluded on December 14, 2023.

Published by the African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited, ALM recognized Chief Justice Koome as the joint winner in the African Female Leader category.

The African Persons of the Year Awards represent Africa’s premier vote-based leadership endorsement polls.

These annual accolades are reserved for exceptional individuals making significant contributions to the continent’s progress, inspiring future generations of African achievers, and positively altering the continent’s perceived negative image.

Koome’s victory in the African Female Leader of the Year 2023 category underscores her trailblazing leadership as the first female Chief Justice of Kenya.

The ALM board acknowledged her accomplishments in the judiciary, particularly in enhancing access to justice, advocating for gender equality within the legal system, and advancing judicial reforms to fortify the rule of law in Kenya.

The recognition reaffirms Koome’s standing as one of the continent’s leading lights, consistently promoting African dignity and contributing to changing negative narratives about the continent.

A formal decoration ceremony, where Chief Justice Koome will be bestowed with the instruments of honor as the African Female Leader of the Year, is scheduled to take place during the 12th African Persons of the Year Awards Ceremony in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 22-23, 2024.

The event’s theme is “Building Resilient African Economies.”

The African Persons of the Year Ceremony is a flagship annual event convened by the African Leadership Magazine, bringing together policymakers, private sector leaders, civil society leaders, thought leaders, and stakeholders to discuss issues related to Africa’s socio-economic growth and development.

Past recipients of the African Persons of the Year Awards include notable figures such as Sudanese businessman Mo Ibrahim, former President of Tanzania H.E. Jakaya Kikwete, and President of Rwanda H.E. Paul Kagame, among others, who have made significant contributions to the continent’s advancement.