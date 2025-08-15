Chiefs Now To Collect Uniforms In Counties, Not Nairobi

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that chiefs and assistant chiefs will no longer have to travel to Nairobi to collect their official uniforms.

While flagging off thousands of uniforms to various counties on Friday, August 15, 2025, Murkomen said the move will reduce costs and inconvenience for local administrators.

“Since independence, chiefs and assistant chiefs have been travelling to Nairobi to pick up their official uniforms at great expense and avoidable inconvenience,” the CS said.

He explained that during recent Jukwaa la Usalama community forums, many administrators complained about travel costs and delays whenever they needed new uniforms. To solve this, the Ministry has now decentralized the distribution to county headquarters.

“This marks the decentralization of issuance. Starting today, chiefs can collect their uniforms from their own counties,” Murkomen added.

The CS said this will improve service delivery and boost morale among chiefs working in remote areas.

Earlier in the day, Murkomen also held a meeting with the leadership of the National Chiefs’ Forum – Welfare to discuss how to strengthen administration at the grassroots level.

The event was attended by Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, and other senior officials.