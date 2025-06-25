Child aged three drowns in pool of water at a children’s home in Buruburu

A child aged three drowned in a pool of water at a children’s home in unclear circumstances in Nairobi’s Buruburu area.

Police said they were informed the incident happened at SOS Children’s Village Nairobi on Tuesday evening.

The boy child had been missing prompting a search at the compound.

His body was found floating in the water hours later, police said.

Police said the pool of water is used as a pond. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police said they want to establish how the incident happened.

Elsewhere in Gesonso, Kisii County, a man drowned in a well at a home.

Police said the victim identified as Gilbert Moseti 36 had been missing before the body was found in the well.

Police said they are investigating how the man drowned therein.

In Wanguru, Kirinyaga County, a body of a man was found in the River Thiba after suspected drowning.

The body was spotted floating in the River Thiba near Mwea Boys School and retrieved later on.

Police said they are yet to identify the victim and the body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Meanwhile, police in Nakuru are investigating the death of a man outside a law firm.

The man had visited the Muchiri Gathecha & Co. Advocates when he collapsed while outside the said office, located on the fourth floor and died.

He was later identified as Albert Mwaura Mukunga, 26.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations, police said..

And police are investigating an incident in which a three-month-old baby was killed in a fight between a couple in Isinya, Kajiado County.

Another child aged six years was injured in the drama.

Witnesses said the father of the child was seen running out of the house while shouting for help. The child died at the scene.

The six-year-old child was rushed to the hospital.

The husband was arrested while the woman was admitted in the hospital with injuries after a mob attacked her.

Police said they are investigating the Tuesday incident.