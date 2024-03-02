China Anne McClain Siblings: Meet the Talented McClain Siblings

China Anne McClain is an American actress and singer born on August 25, 1998.

She began her career at a young age, appearing in films like The Gospel and Daddy’s Little Girls.

China gained recognition for her role in the TV series Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and as Chyna Parks in the Disney Channel series A.N.T. Farm.

She is part of an artistic family, with her father being a music producer and her mother a vocalist and songwriter.

China is known for her talents in acting, singing and songwriting.

She has received various nominations and awards for her performances, showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft.

Siblings

China has two older sisters named Sierra Aylina McClain and Lauryn Alisa McClain, and a younger brother named Gabriel.

Sierra is known for her work in various films and TV shows, while Lauryn has also pursued a career in acting and singing.

Additionally, China’s younger brother, Gabriel, is a budding actor who is following in his siblings’ footsteps.

Parents

China’s parents are Michael and Shontell.

Michael is a music producer, vocalist, writer, and sound engineer who has worked on various music productions, including Beyonce’s younger sister Solange Knowles’ album.

Shontell is also a vocalist and songwriter.

The family has a music production company named GabesWorld Music, which is named after China’s younger brother who is also involved in acting, singing and dancing.

Career

China began her career at a young age, starring in films like The Gospel and Daddy’s Little Girls.

She gained recognition for her role in Tyler Perry’s series House of Payne.

China is not only an actress but also a successful singer having been involved in various projects, including the Disney series, A.N.T. Farm, where she composed and sang the theme song, Exceptional.

Additionally, she starred in the Descendants series and appeared in Netflix’s Hubie Halloween.

China’s career showcases her versatility as both an actress and a singer, with notable achievements in the entertainment industry.