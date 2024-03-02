Donny Osmond Siblings: A Musical Legacy Spanning Generations

Donny Osmond, born Donald Clark Osmond on December 9, 1957, in Ogden, Utah, is an American singer, dancer, actor, television host and former teen idol.

He rose to fame as part of the Osmonds singing group before pursuing a successful solo career in the early 1970s.

Donny gained further recognition through the variety series Donny & Marie with his sister Marie Osmond.

Over the years, he has released numerous top ten hits and gold albums, hosted TV shows like Pyramid, and won season 9 of Dancing with the Stars.

Donny is also known for his involvement in various entertainment ventures and his contributions to music and television.

Donny has seven brothers namely, Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay and Jimmy.

The family was known for their musical talents, with many of the brothers being part of the popular singing group, The Osmonds.

Donny joined his older brothers in the group at a young age, and they later changed their name to The Osmonds.

Despite the pressures of the music industry, the siblings found success but also faced challenges under their father’s leadership.

Apart from their music careers, some siblings like Virl and Tom also participated in the family’s musical endeavors by teaching tap dancing and learning to play instruments like the piano despite being deaf.

Parents

Donny’s parents are George Osmond and Olive Osmond.

George, a former army sergeant, was the disciplinarian in the family, while Olive Osmond was the loving and nurturing parent.

Both George and Olive were musical and enjoyed singing.

They belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and their religious teachings had a strong influence on their children.

The family moved to California when four of Donny’s brothers, singing as the Osmond Brothers Quartet, got a spot on The Andy Williams Show.

George and Olive played a significant role in raising their large family in the entertainment industry, instilling values of respect, love and allowing their children a voice.

Their parenting style emphasized kindness, forgiveness, and respect for deity.

Career

Donny began his career performing with his older brothers as part of The Osmonds before embarking on a successful solo career.

Donny has sold over 100 million records, received 33 gold records, and has released numerous albums.

Notably, his latest album, Start Again, released in 2021, marked his 65th album and featured collaborations with notable performers and songwriters.

Throughout his career, Donny Osmond has been recognized for his talents as a singer, actor, dancer, entertainer and family man.

He has also ventured into business entrepreneurship and remains a household name in the entertainment world.