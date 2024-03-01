Eva Longoria Siblings: A Look at Her Close-Knit Family

Eva Longoria is a well-known actress, producer and director who gained fame for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the TV series, Desperate Housewives, which aired from 2004 to 2012.

She was born on March 15, 1975, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Ella Eva Longoria and Enrique Longoria Jr.

Eva is the youngest of four sisters and grew up in a Mexican-American family on a ranch near Corpus Christi, and studied Kinesiology at Texas A&M University-Kingsville before pursuing a career in acting.

Siblings

Eva has three siblings.

Her oldest sibling is Elizabeth Judina Longoria, born on October 11, 1966.

She has an intellectual disability that has influenced Eva’s philanthropic endeavors.

The second sibling is Emily Blevins, born on August 19, 1969.

The third sibling is Esmeralda Josephina Traube, born on November 7, 1972, who married Scott Traube in 2005.

Eva has shared stories about her close relationship with her siblings, particularly highlighting her protective nature towards her older sister Liza, who has special needs.

She has expressed how growing up with a sister with special needs taught her compassion and selflessness.

Parents

Eva’s parents are Enrique Longoria Jr. and Ella Eva Mireles Longoria who are both of Mexican descent.

The couple raised their family near the Texas-Mexico border on a ranch.

Eva’s upbringing was influenced by her Mexican heritage and Catholic background.

She has spoken about her close-knit family and the impact of her sister with special needs on her life, highlighting the compassion and selflessness instilled in her from a young age.

Career

Eva is a renowned actress known for her breakthrough role as Gabrielle Solis on the hit TV series, Desperate Housewives.

Her career soared after this role, leading to appearances in films like Harsh Times, The Sentinel and The Heartbreak Kid alongside notable actors.

Apart from acting, Longoria is actively involved in philanthropy.

She is the national spokesperson for Padres Contra el Cancer and founded Eva’s Heroes, an organization supporting developmentally challenged youth.

Eva has also been the face of brands like L’Oréal Paris and Pepsi.

She ventured into television production as an executive producer for shows like Ready for Love and Devious Maids.

In addition to her entertainment career, Eva is politically active.

She co-chaired President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012 and founded the Latino Victory Project to promote Latino involvement in politics.

Eva’s personal life includes marriages to actor Tyler Christopher and basketball star Tony Parker before marrying businessman José Antonio Bastón in 2016.

They welcomed their son Santiago Enrique Bastón in 2018.