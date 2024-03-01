Steve Aoki Siblings: The Diverse Paths of the Aoki Siblings

Steve Aoki is an American DJ and music producer born on November 30, 1977, in Miami, Florida.

He is known for his work in electronic dance music and has collaborated with various artists, including will.i.am, Afrojack and Linkin Park.

Steve has released seven studio albums and has been recognized as the highest-grossing electronic dance music artist in North America from tours in 2012.

He is also the founder of the Steve Aoki Charitable Fund, which supports global humanitarian relief organizations.

Siblings

Steve has two biological siblings, a sister named Kana and a brother named Kevin.

Additionally, he has four half-siblings, including Devon Aoki, Echo V. Aoki, Jenifer Crumb and Kyle N. Aoki.

Nothing much is known about Steve’s siblings except for Devon who is an actress and model, and Kevin who is a restaurateur known for partnering with his brother Steve, continuing their father’s legacy in the restaurant business.

Devon Aoki

Devon is an American actress and model born on August 10, 1982, in New York City, New York, USA.

She is the daughter of former Olympic wrestler and Benihana restaurant magnate Rocky Aoki and jewelry designer Pamela Hilburger.

Devon is of Japanese (from her father) and German and English (from her mother) ancestry.

Her career in fashion began when she was 13 years old, and she quickly rose to prominence, becoming one of the most recognized models in the industry.

She has walked for numerous brands, including Chanel and Versace, and has been the face of Lancome. Devon Aoki has also acted in films like 2 Fast 2 Furious, D.E.B.S., Sin City, Dead or Alive, War and Mutant Chronicles.

In addition to her modeling and acting careers, Devon is also known for her philanthropic endeavors.

She has participated in charity events and made generous donations to causes close to her heart.

Devon has three children, a son, and two daughters.

Also Read: Tyrel Jackson Williams Siblings: Exploring the Williams Brothers’ Rise to Fame

Steve Aoki’s career

Steve began as a club promoter in Los Angeles in the late 1990s.

In 2001, he founded his own record label, Dim Mak Records, which has been instrumental in promoting electronic dance music artists.

Steve graduated from UC Santa Barbara with two Bachelor of Arts degrees in feminist studies and sociology.

He was involved in student activism and founded a chapter of the Revolutionary Anti-Imperialist League on campus.

Steve built his record label, Dim Mak, named after his childhood hero Bruce Lee.

He has collaborated with various artists like will.i.am and Linkin Park and has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronica Album.

Apart from his music career, Steve is actively involved in charitable work.

He founded the Steve Aoki Charitable Fund to support global humanitarian relief organizations and medical research.

Aoki has been recognized for his philanthropic efforts and was named Global Ambassador for the Best Buddies program.

He has also received awards for his humanitarian work from organizations like MTV Latin America.