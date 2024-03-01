Tyrel Jackson Williams Siblings: Exploring the Williams Brothers’ Rise to Fame

Tyrel Jackson Williams is an American actor, rapper, and singer born on March 16, 1997, in Westchester County, New York.

He is known for his role as Leo Dooley in the Disney XD series, Lab Rats, and has appeared in various TV shows and films like Everybody Hates Chris, Brockmire and Pants on Fire.

Tyrel has also been part of music collectives like Grouptherapy.

Additionally, he has worked on projects such as The Backyardigans and has been involved in national commercials for companies like Target and Verizon.

He continues to be active in the entertainment industry, showcasing his talents across acting, music, and more.

Siblings

Tyrel has two siblings, Tyler James Williams and Tylen Jacob Williams.

Tyler, born on October 9, 1992, is an actor, singer and rapper known for his role in Everybody Hates Chris.

On the other hand, Tylen who was born on December 8, 2001, is also an actor and musician.

The Williams brothers come from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry, with their parents being singers who were once background singers for artists like Patti Labelle.

Parents

Angela and Le’Roy Williams are the parents of the trio.

Angela and Le’Roy are accomplished singers who met while singing in gospel groups and later worked as background singers for artists like Luther Vandross and Patti LaBelle.

Angela is also an ordained minister and has authored a book on parenting children in the entertainment industry.

Le’Roy worked as a New York City police officer for two decades.

The Williams family has a strong musical background, with all three sons pursuing careers in acting and music.

Career

Tyrel has built a successful career in the entertainment industry.

He is known for his roles in various TV shows and movies including Lab Rats and has appeared in projects like Party Down, Brockmire and Thunder Force.

Additionally, he has guest-starred on popular shows like Community and Modern Family.

Apart from acting, Williams is also involved in music and is part of the music collective grouptherapy.

His career showcases a versatile talent that spans across acting and music, solidifying his presence in the entertainment world.